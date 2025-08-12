Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 11, 2025

August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Connecticut Sun 74-57

Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini led the way for their team!

Hayes: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 3PM Zandalasini: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM

