Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 11, 2025
August 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Connecticut Sun 74-57
Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini led the way for their team!
Hayes: 17 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST | 3 3PM Zandalasini: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM
