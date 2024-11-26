Goaltender Ben Kraws Returns to Texas from Idaho

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws

(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles) Texas Stars goaltender Ben Kraws(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Kraws, 24, has appeared in seven games with the Steelheads this season and carries a 5-1-1 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. The rookie goaltender made his AHL season debut for Texas on Nov. 2 at Colorado and stopped 26 shots in a loss to the Eagles at Blue Arena in Loveland.

Upon finishing his college career last season, the goaltender joined Texas on an amateur tryout and went 2-2-0 in four regular season starts, with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV%, before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed a one-year entry-level contract with Dallas on March 25.

The Stars embark on their longest road trip of the season this week, a six-game journey over ten days, when they face the Ontario Reign on Friday at 9:00 p.m. CT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

2024-25 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.