Sedley Recalled from Reading

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled defenseman Sam Sedley from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Sedley, 21, is a 6'0" right-handed blueliner from Stratford, ON who has played in 17 games with the Reading Royals scoring one goal with nine assists. He has not appeared in any games with the Phantoms.

Sedley played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL for four seasons where he set a team record as the highest-scoring defenseman in Owen Sound history with 168 points on 21 goals with 147 assists in 236 career games. Last year with Owen Sound, Sedley racked up career highs with nine goals and 54 assists for 63 points.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are back in action Wednesday night at the Hartford Wolf Pack and then return to PPL Center over Thanksgiving Weekend with big promotions on Friday and Saturday.

Friday against the Hershey Bears includes Phantoms Ballcaps from Service Electric and is also the WFMZ-69 Phantoms Coat Drive. Saturday against the Laval Rocket features the return of GRITTY including a pregame Meet and Greet.

