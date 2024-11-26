Wranglers Announce Details of Winter Wranglerfest

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Wranglers are thrilled to introduce Calgary to our newest holiday tradition... WINTER WRANGLERFEST. The first of its kind, Winter Wranglerfest will be a jam-packed, fan-focused holiday celebration on December 22nd, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., when the Wranglers host the Henderson Silver Knights at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Winter Wranglerfest will have several unique elements, wrapping the joy of the holidays together with the energy of Wranglers hockey, and the tradition of giving back to our community. "The team here at Calgary Sports and Entertainment wanted to build a new and unique Wranglers game experience, inspired by the giving and generosity of our community around the holidays," said Calgary Wranglers Manager of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald. "We hope that Winter Wranglerfest provides our incredible fans with the perfect kickoff to the holiday break, while creating a new holiday tradition for our community."

For the first time at a Wranglers game, the end-zone will be opened up, and a winter wonderland will be hosted down at ice-level. Fans can stroll through the holiday themed area while crafting a holiday keepsake, before taking a memorable photo with Santa; with printed photos provided complimentary. The wonderland area will be open from doors open at 12:00 p.m. until the third period, with access available throughout the game.

AND GET READY FOR THE FIRST EVER BLASTYCLAUS 1st GOAL CELLY!

When the Wranglers score their first goal, BlastyClaus has hundreds of limited-edition Winter Wranglerfest gifts that will be tossed into the stands - in each section, from the rafters, and even from the ice! BlastyClaus is eagerly preparing to shower every section with gifts after the Wranglers' first goal - so be there at early, settle into your seats, and cheer on your Wranglers.

The Wranglers will be wearing classic holiday themed jerseys that will be revealed in the coming weeks, with replica versions in-venue at the CGY team stores in the Scotiabank Saddledome while supplies last. Fans will also be able to bid on the game worn or game issued jerseys in an online auction. Stay tuned to Wranglers' social channels and online at www.calgarywranglers.com/wranglerfest for further details.

The Wranglers are proud to give back to our fans and our community around the holidays, by supporting The Women's Centre of Calgary through Winter Wranglerfest. The Women's Centre of Calgary offers women opportunities to both receive and provide support, connect with others, and build community through a variety of programs. Many of these women struggle with poverty-related issues, and hundreds of women call the Women's Centre or go in to access their services every day. "We're eager to support the Women's Centre of Calgary with the Winter Wranglerfest game, and directly contribute to their important services, supports, and programs," said MacDonald.

To kick off this new holiday tradition, the Calgary Wranglers and the Calgary Flames Foundation are thrilled to announce a $10,000 donation to the Women's Centre of Calgary to support their Resource Centre. In addition, $2.00 from every ticket sold will be directed to supporting one of their many key services of providing women with opportunities to connect with each other and build community. These proceeds will provide their community members with an opportunity to connect with each other, build community, and have a great time together at a future Calgary Wranglers game. Finally, the proceeds raised from the 50/50 raffle will be directed to the Women's Centre of Calgary's Birthday Program, which supports their community in providing gifts for their children for their birthdays.

Winter Wranglerfest is also a Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential, so Wranglers fans can take in all of the incredible Winter Wranglerfest fun with great ticket deals, the extensive Sunday Funday concession specials, face painting, and more. Tickets for Winter Wranglerfest on December 22nd, 2024 are available at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets, or go to www.calgarywranglers.com/wranglerfest for more details.

