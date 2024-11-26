Rangers Assign Matt Rempe to Wolf Pack, Recall Chad Ruhwedel

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Matt Rempe to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Additionally, the Rangers have recalled defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from the Wolf Pack.

Rempe, 22, has recorded three points (2 g, 1 a) in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded a season-high two points (1 g, 1 a) and seven shots in the club's 4-2 victory over the Providence Bruins on Nov. 16.

The native of Calgary, AB, has also dressed in four games with the Rangers this season, most recently on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues.

The 6'9", 255-pound forward has skated in 106 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 25 points (16 g, 9 a). He has also appeared in 21 NHL games with the Rangers.

Ruhwedel, 34, has recorded two assists in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in one game with the Rangers, posting a +2 +/- rating on Oct. 19, 2024, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The native of San Diego, CA, split the 2023-24 season between the Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Penguins on Mar. 7, 2024.

He scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 47 games with the Penguins prior to the trade, then skated in five regular season games with the Rangers.

