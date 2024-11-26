Griffith Named Captain of the Condors

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors have named Seth Griffith as the fourth captain in the team's AHL era. A 12-year pro, Griffith is the organization's leader in scoring and the longest tenured current Condors player.

A native of Wallaceburg, Ontario, the 31-year old has amassed 585 points (197G-388A) in 634 career AHL games. Since turning pro in 2013, Griffith ranks second in the entire AHL in scoring. The Condors leader in scoring for the past three seasons, he has 244 points (79G-165A) in 258 games with Bakersfield.

His AHL superlatives include two AHL All-Star Classic appearances (2016, 2023), AHL Second All-Star Team (2021-22), and AHL First All-Star Team (2015-16).

Originally drafted by Boston in the fifth round (#131 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, has 19 points (8G-11A) in 80 career NHL games.

Griffith joins Brad Malone (2020-24), Keegan Lowe (2018-20), and Ryan Hamilton (2015-18) as captains of the Condors AHL franchise.

The Condors will recognize Griffith during the first period of Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss game against Ontario.

