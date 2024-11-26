Amerks Close out Homestand with Back-To-Back Games this Week against Division Rivals

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release









Rochester Americans celebrate a goal

(Rochester Americans) Rochester Americans celebrate a goal(Rochester Americans)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are back on home ice this week to play out the remainder of their current four-game homestand as they host North Division rivals Cleveland on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Syracuse on Friday, Nov. 29 at The Blue Cross Arena to close out the month of November.

Rochester opens another busy stretch of three games in four nights on Wednesday, Nov. 27 when the Cleveland Monsters make their first trip back since Oct. 23. The Amerks remain unbeaten against the Monsters so far this season, winning the first three meetings by a combined score of 15-7, including a 6-1 rout in the only other get-together in Rochester over a month ago.

Prior to Wednesday's game, the Amerks will honor longtime athletic trainer Kent Weisbeck, who announced his retirement in September following 39 seasons with the organization. Weisbeck, who worked more than 2,500 career games over his tenure in Rochester, remains the only athletic trainer in the 69-year history of the franchise to be inducted into the Amerks Hall of Fame.

The Amerks wrap up the homestand following the Thanksgiving holiday on Friday, Nov. 29 against the Crunch. Friday's game, presented by Nissan, will be the first of 12 meetings between the longtime rivals this season and the first of a home-and-home weekend series which will conclude with a rematch Saturday in Syracuse.

Friday's contest against Syracuse will also be the first of 12 televised games this season on CW Rochester. Fans will be able to view the tape-delayed broadcast beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday. The full broadcast schedule will be released later this week.

Both games this week will feature a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $3 12-ounce cans of Genesee and Genesee Light along with $5 drafts of the Amerks Amber Ale. On Wednesday, Dean Jones, Brewmaster of the Genesee Brewery, will be pouring drinks during Happy Hour up inti 6:45 p.m. and will also be performing the ceremonial puck-drop prior to the game.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.