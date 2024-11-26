Tip-A-Griffin Back for 16th Edition on December 3
November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 16th edition of the Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-a-Griffin fundraiser will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan. Players, coaches, and hockey operations staff members will help serve tables during the two-hour event.
Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction.
A raffle among the four locations (Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Kentwood) will feature an array of prizes from the Griffins, Gimmies, Whitecaps, Ferris Coffee, ROAM, Courage and Soar, D'Vine Nails and Spa, Condado Tacos, Frank's Market, and more.
Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its previous 15 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $120,000 for various local charities.
The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (subject to change):
Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)
Katie Berglund - Assistant Athletic Trainer
Sebastian Cossa
Alex Doucet
Erich Junge - Video Coach
Brian Lashoff - Assistant Coach
Gabriel Seger
Antti Tuomisto
Eemil Viro
William Wallinder
Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)
Tory Dello
Josiah Didier
Sheldon Dries
Tim Gettinger
Ville Husso
Steph Julien - Assistant Coach
Marcus Kinney - Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Roope Koistinen - Goaltending Development Coach
Brogan Rafferty
Joe Snively
Austin Watson
Dan Watson - Head Coach
Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)
Ondrej Becher
Nate Danielson
Austin Frank - Athletic Trainer
Zack Harvey - Physical Therapist
Hunter Johannes
William Lagesson
Amadeus Lombardi
Jack Rummells - Biomechanist/Sport Scientist
Jakub Rychlovsky
Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)
Gage Alexander
Shai Buium
Jack Campbell
Cross Hanas
Kyle Hornkohl - Assistant Equipment Manager
Carter Mazur
Dominik Shine
Elmer Soderblom
Brad Thompson - Equipment Manager
