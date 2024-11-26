Tip-A-Griffin Back for 16th Edition on December 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 16th edition of the Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-a-Griffin fundraiser will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan. Players, coaches, and hockey operations staff members will help serve tables during the two-hour event.

Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction.

A raffle among the four locations (Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Kentwood) will feature an array of prizes from the Griffins, Gimmies, Whitecaps, Ferris Coffee, ROAM, Courage and Soar, D'Vine Nails and Spa, Condado Tacos, Frank's Market, and more.

Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its previous 15 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $120,000 for various local charities.

The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (subject to change):

Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)

Katie Berglund - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Sebastian Cossa

Alex Doucet

Erich Junge - Video Coach

Brian Lashoff - Assistant Coach

Gabriel Seger

Antti Tuomisto

Eemil Viro

William Wallinder

Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)

Tory Dello

Josiah Didier

Sheldon Dries

Tim Gettinger

Ville Husso

Steph Julien - Assistant Coach

Marcus Kinney - Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Roope Koistinen - Goaltending Development Coach

Brogan Rafferty

Joe Snively

Austin Watson

Dan Watson - Head Coach

Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)

Ondrej Becher

Nate Danielson

Austin Frank - Athletic Trainer

Zack Harvey - Physical Therapist

Hunter Johannes

William Lagesson

Amadeus Lombardi

Jack Rummells - Biomechanist/Sport Scientist

Jakub Rychlovsky

Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)

Gage Alexander

Shai Buium

Jack Campbell

Cross Hanas

Kyle Hornkohl - Assistant Equipment Manager

Carter Mazur

Dominik Shine

Elmer Soderblom

Brad Thompson - Equipment Manager

