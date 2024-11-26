Game #16: Tucson Roadrunners vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #16: Tucson Roadrunners (8-7-0-0) vs Coachella Valley Firebirds (9-5-0-1)

Time: 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #83 Jordan Watt, #95 Nolan Bloyer

Linespeople: #74 Eric Anderson, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners have a season-high three-game winning streak following its sweep of the West-leading Calgary Wranglers over the weekend. Now, the Roadrunners welcome one of the hottest teams in the AHL, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, winners of six of its last seven games. The surging Pacific Division contenders will play at 6:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tucson Arena.

Three things:

The Roadrunners were 0-6 on the power play during its three-game skid earlier in the month but has improved its special teams execution over the last week. Tucson has scored on the man advantage in each of its last three games, going 4-for-8. The club's three-game power-play streak is a season-high. The Roadrunners recorded two power-play goals from forwards Sam Lipkin and Josh Doan in its 6-2 victory over Calgary on Saturday. It was just the second time the team had tallied multiple goals on the man advantage in a game this season and the first time at home. The Roadrunners own the best conversion percentage in the division (22.6%), and rank third overall in the AHL. The team remains undefeated at home when scoring on the man advantage (4-0) and is 7-1 overall.

The Tucson faithful helped push the team to its second sweep of the season after a season-high 5,406 fans witnessed the Roadrunners extinguish Calgary on Saturday. The team also drew its highest overall attendance for a weekend series this year, as 8,790 die-hards came through the Tucson Arena turnstiles over both games. And they were treated to quite the show. Three players notched four-point weekends against the Wranglers, including Yamamoto (1-3-4), Doan (2-2-4), and captain Austin Poganski (1-3-4). Rookie forward Sam Lipking also chipped in three goals, including two on Saturday. Assistant captains Andrew Agozzino and Ben McCartney also had three points from one goal and two assists each. Defenseman Robbie Russo rounded out the three-point club with three assists.

In its previous game, Coachella Valley trailed 2-0 before rattling off three unanswered goals for its 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the San Diego Gulls on Friday. Rookie forward Eduard Sale led the team with two points from a goal and an assist. The 19-year-old 2023 Seattle Kraken first-round pick (20th overall) is 10th among AHL rookies in points. He ranks second on the team in points and goals (4-7-11) behind second-year forward Ryan Winterton (5-7-12). The Firebirds' leading scorer has 11 points in his last eight games, which is the best stretch of his professional career.

What's the word?

"Those teams (Calgary and Coachella Valley) are setting the standard of what excellence looks like right now. We're obviously up for the challenge and we're looking forward to it. We have a real solid group here that has high expectations for themselves and the team."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on the upcoming series against the Firebirds.

Number to Know:

750 - Agozzino played in his 750th career AHL game on Saturday against the Wranglers, notching an assist on Doan's second-period goal. The 13-year-pro is second on the team with 12 points from four goals and eight assists. Over his AHL career, Agozzino has 249 goals and 343 assists for 592 points. No other current Roadrunner comes close to matching his career points totals, but fellow assistant captain Kevin Connauton has played in a handful of more professional games. The 15-year veteran defenseman has played 757 professional games across the AHL (397) and NHL (360).

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

