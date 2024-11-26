Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 30

November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefiting Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the team plays the Rochester Americans at 5 p.m.

The Crunch will support the Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative by wearing lavender specialty jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off on the ice to raise money for the Upstate Cancer Center. The live auction will take place immediately following the game.

During the game, fans can use the GiveSmart platform to bid on exclusive items, including specialty nameplates, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Upstate Cancer Center. Fans can view items and place bids by texting CRUNCH to 76278.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home, with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. Services are also provided in numerous other locations, including the Patricia J. Numann Center for Breast, Endocrine & Plastic Surgery; the Waters Center for Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders; the Upstate Cancer Center (Gynecologic Oncology) at Madison Irving Medical Center; the Upstate Cancer Center at Hill Medical Center; the Gamma Knife Center at Upstate University Hospital; the Upstate Cancer Center at Upstate Community Hospital; the Upstate Cancer Center at Oswego; and the Upstate Cancer Center at Verona.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.