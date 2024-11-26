Griffins' Lagesson, Monsters' Svozil Suspended for Three Games Each

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Lagesson has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a roughing incident in a game vs. Iowa on Nov. 24.

Lagesson will miss Grand Rapids' games Friday (Nov. 29) vs. Milwaukee, Saturday (Nov. 30) at Chicago and Sunday (Dec. 1) vs. Cleveland.

Cleveland Monsters defenseman Stanislav Svozil has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Milwaukee on Nov. 24.

Svozil will miss Cleveland's games Wednesday (Nov. 27) at Rochester, Friday (Nov. 29) vs. Toronto and Sunday (Dec. 1) at Grand Rapids.

