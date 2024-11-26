Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m.
November 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors and Canucks meet for the fourth time this season and the second time in seven days. Abbotsford is 2-1-0 against Bakersfield this season.
LOOKING BACK
Jayson Megna broke a 2-2 deadlock on the power play in the third period on Sunday and Colorado picked up a 4-2 victory. Seth Griffith (6th, 7th) scored twice for Bakersfield. Olivier Rodrigue suffered the loss, but made 40 saves.
UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
The Condors have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games since an overtime loss in Tucson in late October.
SOMETHING ABOUT CONDORSTOWN
Daniel D'Amato continued his strong start to his Condors career, especially at home. The fourth-year pro has seven points (4g-3a) in seven games at Mechanics Bank Arena this year. He has four points (2g-2a) in his last four games overall.
DRAKE RETURNS
Drake Caggiula is expected to return to the lineup after appearing in two games with Edmonton against Minnesota and New York. The Pickering, Ontario native has nine points (5g-4a) in 11 games with the Condors.
RACK 'EM UP
Phil Kemp had an eventful week. After a Gordie Howe Hat Trick last Tuesday, he picked up his second fighting major of the season on Sunday. Over his last three games, he has two points (1g-1a) and 22 penalty minutes.
CLOSING IN
With his second multi-goal game of the season on Sunday, Seth Griffith sits three goals from 200 for his AHL career. He had 15 last season and set the Condors all-time franchise mark with 30 in the 2022-23 season.
BROWN BRINGS THE BOOM
Josh Brown is back in Condorstown after spending the past 10 days with the Oilers. He leads all AHL d-men with 46 penalty minutes and four fighting majors.
RACE TO THREE
Bakersfield is 4-1-0 when scoring three goals or more this season.
WINNING THE TIGHT ONES
The Condors are unbeaten in regulation in one goal games with a 4-0-2-1 mark.
ABBY COMES UP ACES IN HENDERSON
Abbotsford swept Henderson in a two-game set over the weekend, shutting out the Silver Knights 2-0 on Saturday. Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored his sixth of the season on Saturday and Nikita Tolopilo stopped 21 for the shutout win. The Canucks are 3-0 on their six-game road trip which heads to San Jose this weekend.
UP NEXT
The Condors are home for Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet.
