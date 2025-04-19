Sports stats



NLL Las Vegas Desert Dogs

GAME RECAP - Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Calgary Roughnecks

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video


Watch the Game Highlights from Las Vegas Desert Dogs vs. Calgary Roughnecks, 04/18/2025
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Las Vegas Desert Dogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central