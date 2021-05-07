Game Preview: Nailers at Icemen, May 7, 2021

Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Friend (left) vs. the Wheeling Nailers

(Jacksonville IceMen, Credit: Zach Rawson) Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Friend (left) vs. the Wheeling Nailers(Jacksonville IceMen, Credit: Zach Rawson)

Wheeling Nailers at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, May 7, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Wheeling Nailers open up a three-game weekend set this weekend. Tonight marks the second meeting of the season between the two clubs and both teams are coming off back-to-back losses. The Nailers claimed the first meeting between the two clubs at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia on April 1 by a 5-3 score.

Series History: Wheeling leads the season series 1-0-0, while also leading the All-Time Series between the two teams with a 2-0-0 record.

About the Icemen: Erik Bradford's points streak ended in Wednesday's game against Greenville. However, Bradford has still collected 12 points (3g, 9a) in his last nine games....Earlier this week, Orlando's Aaron Luchuck was named the ECHL Player of the Month for April. Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis was named runner-up for the monthly honor, following a very productive April after totaling 17 points (7g, 10a).

About the Nailers: Wheeling is led offensively by Cody Sylvester's balanced 36 points (18g, 18a). Sylvester logged three points (2g, 1a) in his lone meeting against Jacksonville on April 1. Wheeling forward Austin Fyten has recorded four goals in the last four games....The Nailers rank second in the league with 12 shorthanded goals.

