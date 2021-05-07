Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans News Release









Josh Lammon of the Allen Americans (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Tulsa Oilers this evening in game two of a four-game series. The Americans are 7-2-1-0 against Tulsa this season, and 34-22-4-0 over the last five years. The Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers 1-0 on Wednesday night in Allen. Americans forward Scott Conway, had the only goal of the hockey game. Watch tonight's away game at TwoRows Classic Grill in Allen. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Saturday, May 8 vs Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 pm.

About the Last Game: The game went to the third period scoreless until Scott Conway, finally broke the tie halfway through the frame scoring his seventh goal of the year, on the power play, to put Allen up 1-0. The Americans would hold on for the shutout victory. It was the first professional shutout for Francis Marotte. The Americans have six shutouts as a team this season spread out over four goaltenders; Jake Paterson (2), Justin Kapelmaster (2), Hayden Hawkey (1), and Francis Marotte (1).

Player of the Week: For the second time in four years, Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week. Asuchak put up seven points last week in four Allen victories. He had five goals and two assists during that stretch. Three of those goals were power play goals, with one coming shorthanded. Asuchak had nine goals and two assists during the month of April. On behalf of Spencer Asuchak, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL.

Register Milestone: Allen defenseman Matt Register assisted on Scott Conway's third period goal on Wednesday night, which was his 300th professional assist. Matt Register picked up his first career assist with the Americans back in the 2011-2012 season. He leads all defensemen with 40 helpers this year. 55 of his career assists have come in an Allen Americans sweater.

COMPARING ALLEN AND TULSA

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 21-6-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 35-18-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 40

Points: Les Lancaster, 45

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

TULSA OILERS:

HOME: 12-13-2-2

AWAY: 13-12-4-0

OVERALL: 25-25-6-2

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

TULSA OILERS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Adam Pleskach, 20

Assists: Adam Pleskach, 22

Points: Adam Pleskach, 42

+/-: Danny Moynihan +10

PIM: Mike McKee, 114

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

