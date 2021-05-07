Solar Bears pick up point in 3-2 OT loss to Swamp Rabbits

ORLANDO, Fla. - Kevin Lohan and Matthew Spencer each recorded goals and Tristin Langan logged two assists, but the Orlando Solar Bears (29-21-5-1) only earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-16-11-3) on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center in the opening game of a three-game set.

First Period

Orlando goal: Kevin Lohan (2) at 5:43. Assisted by Alexander Kuqali and Tristin Langan.

Shots: ORL 11, GVL 10

Second Period

Greenville goal: Greg Meireles (10 at 9:55. Assisted by Sam Jardine and Ben Finkelstein.

Greenville goal: Bryce Reddick (3) at 15:02. Assisted by Jack Sadek.

Shots: ORL 9, GVL 19

Third Period

Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (4) at 0:45. Assisted by Michael Joly and Tristin Langan.

Shots: ORL 8, GVL 7

Overtime

Greenville goal: Matt Bradley (15) at 3:29. Assisted by Sam Jardine and Joey Haddad.

Shots: ORL 1, GVL 2

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 34-for-37

GVL: John Lethemon, 28-for-30

THREE STARS:

1) Matt Bradley - GVL

2) John Lethemon - GVL

3) Tristin Langan - ORL

NOTABLES:

Michael Joly's assist on Spencer's goal extended his point streak to five games (4g-4a)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host Military Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

