Indy Falls 5-2 to Komets

Fort Wayne - Two goals from Antoine Waked and Alex Rauter late in the third period would not be enough to overcome the Komets lead as the Fuel fall 5-2 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Friday night.

Komets opened up the scoring for the night when they converted on a power play a little over the halfway point in the first. From behind the Fuel net Anthony Nellis set up Anthony Petruzzelli who went five-hole on Dan Bakala to give the Komets a 1-0 lead after 20.

After a quiet first half of the second frame the Komets would go on a tough stretch for the Fuel netting three goals in under five minutes. At 12:09 Morgan Adams-Moisan maneuvered the puck from behind the net to find Matt Boudens who fired a shot from the slot to extend the Komets lead to 2-0. Indy would find themselves on a power play opportunity just a minute later but A.J. Jenks would scoop up a turnover and come down the boards to serve Mathieu Brodeur a chance between the two circles for a shorthanded goal. Nick Boka would make it 4-0 for the Komets after tapping in a rebounded puck that bounced off the top of the net at 16:50. Sean Romeo would take over for Dan Bakala for the remaining 3:10 left in the second.

With under seven minutes to go in the third period Antoine Waked buried a rebound off a shot from Nick Hutchison to give the Fuel their first goal of the game. Less than a minute later Nic Pieorg played the puck from behind the Komets goal and found Alex Rauter in front of the crease to bring Indy's goal count to two. With less than a minute left in the third the Fuel pulled Romeo for the extra attacker and Adams-Moisan notched an empty netter to bring the final score to 5-2.

The Fuel and the Komets will rematch tomorrow at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for a 7:30 pm puck drop.

