Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, May 7 at 7:30 PM

May 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Friday, May 7, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays are set for their second battle of the week against the Florida Everblades Friday night in Estero at Hertz Arena. SC took two points from the first contest Wednesday when defender Blake Hillman scored in overtime to give the Rays their second win in extra time during the 2020-21 season. South Carolina has won three of their first four contests during their current trip to the Sunshine State. The Rays' offense came alive in their first two contests in Orlando last week, totaling 13 goals in two wins. With the offensive outburst, SC has now brought their offensive average to just under three goals per game. Friday's contest is the 12th matchup of the two clubs during 2020-21. Florida has secured victories in eight of the previous battles. The Everblades are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage at .648 but have struggled lately, going just 2-6-2 in their last 10 outings and claiming just one win in their last nine games, The Everblades rank second in the ECHL on offense, averaging 3.39 goals per game. South Carolina sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .545.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in first place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference after 54 games with a 33-17-2-2 record. However, the team is looking to get back on track after dropping three consecutive series to Jacksonville and Greenville. At home, the Blades are 19-6-2-2 this season. Their offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who has totaled 51 points in 52 games on 23 goals and 28 assists. Next is forward Michael Huntebrinker who has also totaled 23 goals and 18 assists for 41 points. Forwards Alex Kile (17g, 18a) and Joe Pendenza (14g, 21a) have each posted 35 points. Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 18 points (4g, 14a) as well as a league-high +25 rating. In the net, Jake Hildebrand leads the ECHL with a 2.28 goals-against average and is second in the league with a .927 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.