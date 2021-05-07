Hakkarainen Reassigned to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Chicago Blackhawks, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Friday that forward Mikael Hakkarainen has been reassigned from the IceHogs to the Indy Fuel.

Hakkarainen, 23, joins the Fuel after he appeared in six games for the IceHogs this season. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward skated in two games for the Fuel this season before being reassigned to Rockford. Appearing in five total ECHL contest, Hakkarainen has registered two goals and two assists.

Hakkarainen joins Fuel ahead of a two game series against the Fort Wayne Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

