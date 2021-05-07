Game Preview (/2021): Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits open a three-game road set against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Rabbits enter on a five-game road winning streak and are 2-3-2-1 in their current season-series versus Orlando.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (27-16-11-3) at Orlando Solar Bears (29-21-4-1)

May 7, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #58 | Amway Center

Referees: Alex Normandin (26)

Linesmen: Kilian McNamara (90), Brady Fagan (89)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits kicked off their seven-game road swing with a 4-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday night. Patrick Bajkov opened the scoring only 49 seconds into the game before Matt Bradley tallied on the power play in the second period. Jacksonville rallied with two goals within 80 seconds in the final period, but Samuel Jardine scored the eventual game-winner with 6:04 remaining. Bajkov potted the empty net goal at 18:49 to complete the scoring. Orlando topped the South Carolina Stingrays by a 3-2 margin on Monday at the Amway Center. Aaron Luchuk, Anthony Repaci and Michael Joly all tallied for the Bears.

RECENT ROAD WARRIORS:

The Rabbits are riding five straight victories away from Bon Scours Wellness Arena for the first time since 2016. Previously, Greenville's last five-game road winning streak ranged from Nov. 25, 2016-Dec. 9, 2016. In Greenville's current streak, the Rabbits have outscored opponents 18-7. Greenville has not won six consecutive road games since the 2012-13 season (Oct. 20, 2012-Nov. 17, 2012).

JARDINE FROM DOWNTOWN:

Greenville's leading point producer, Samuel Jardine scored the eventual game-winning goal on Wednesday night at Jacksonville. For the Alberta native, Jardine's clutch tally marked his first ECHL GWG since March 12, 2017. More than four years ago, Jardine scored at 1:08 of sudden-death overtime to lift the Colorado Eagles past the Alaska Aces by a 3-2 margin. Jardine enters tonight with a team-best 39 points (three goals, 36 assists) in 54 tilts. Greenville's record this season when Jardine finds the scoresheet is 15-3-6-2.

PATRICK PRODUCES:

Bits forward Patrick Bajkov bookended his team's scoring with goals 49 seconds into the game and 1:11 remaining on Wednesday. Bajkov's last time out marked his second multi-goal game of the campaign and third three-point night. The Nanaimo, British Columbia native is tied for the team lead in power play goals (6) with Matt Bradley. Entering tonight, Bajkov has registered 89 points (38 goals, 51 assists) in 138 career ECHL games since the 2018-19 campaign.

THE LATEST NEWCOMER:

Prior to Wednesday's game, the Bits claimed rookie goaltender Hayden Lavigne off waivers from the Wichita Thunder. Lavigne, 25, displayed a 4-1-2 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and .917 save percentage across eight appearances with Wichita. Lavigne earned victories in four of his first five ECHL starts from Jan. 31-Apr. 20. Prior to turning pro, Lavigne played four seasons at University of Michigan from 2016-2020 and won a collegiate career-best 18 games during the 2017-18 campaign. His efforts between the pipes as a sophomore earned Big Ten Honorable Mention.

