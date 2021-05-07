Blades Open Weekend vs Stingrays

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-17-2-2) seek revenge against the South Carolina Stingrays (24-19-9-3) tonight at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Everblades fell to the Stingrays in overtime on Wednesday and will look to increase their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Last Time Out: Florida fell 3-2 in overtime to South Carolina on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. Myles Powell and Blake Winiecki both scored for the Blades, but it was Blake Hillman's overtime tally that sealed the victory for the Stingrays. Hillman finished the evening with two goals to lead all skaters.

Scouting the Stingrays: South Carolina sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite dangling outside of the playoff picture, the Stingrays are still only a handful of percentage points out of a postseason berth. South Carolina has won four of its last five games and are led by Cole Ully's 50 points (18g-32a).

Neuber Back With Florida: Forward Kyle Neuber returned to the Everblades after a brief stint in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners. Neuber was loaned to Tucson on Apr. 6 and played in two games with the Roadrunners. The burly forward earned a fighting major in each contest. Neuber had previously seen AHL action with the Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, and the Toronto Marlies.

Berzolla Bolsters Back End: The Everblades announced on Thursday that rookie defenseman Zach Berzolla has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season. Berzolla, 22, signed a PTO with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) on Mar. 25 but did not appear in a game. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner recently played four years at Colorado College where he earned a reputation as a reliable defenseman and stalwart shot blocker. Berzolla blocked 68 shots in 23 games with the Tigers this season, placing him first in the NCHC and fourth in the nation. The Howell, New Jersey native also ranked second in the NCAA with 2.96 blocks per game.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

