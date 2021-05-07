Heroic Rally for Blades in Wild Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (34-17-2-2) mounted the most impressive comeback of the season to top the South Carolina Stingrays (24-19-10-3) 6-5 in overtime at Hertz Arena. Florida scored four goals in the third period, and John McCarron netted the overtime winner to seal the victory for the Blades.

FIRST STAR: John McCarron (FLA) - one goal, two assists, +4, six shots

SECOND STAR: Andrew Cherniwchan (SC) - two goals, one assist, +1, five shots

THIRD STAR: Alex Kile (FLA) - two goals, +3, five shots

With nearly seven minutes gone in the first period, defenseman Stefan Leblanc fed forward Joe Pendenza near the blue line. Penedeza found a streaking Hugo Roy who fired a wrister past the Stingrays netminder Dubeau (6:42). Just over a minute later, Stingray Andrew Cherniwchan snuck the puck past Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand to even the score at one apiece (7:48).

Almost midway through the second period, the Stingrays pulled ahead when forward Tariq Hammond corralled a rebound and found the back of the net (7:23). With the Stingrays on the power play, Cherniwchan secured his second goal of the night with a one-timer to extend the South Carolina lead to 3-1 (11:57).

Florida's valiant comeback began in the third period when John McCarron found an open Alex Kile who slung the puck into the net from the wing to bring the Blades within one goal (7:21). Just over six minutes later, Blake Winiecki scored on an odd-man rush to tie the game at 3-3 (13:26).

Kile struck again in the third period after McCarron forced a turnover from South Carolina goaltender Alex DuBeau. McCarron then slid the puck to Kile, and the winger notched his second tally of the night to give Florida a 4-3 advantage (14:10).

The Stingrays did not take kindly to the surge from the Blades, and South Carolina tied the game two-and-a-half minutes after Kile's mark on a goal from Tyler Nanne (17:24). Then with less than 30 seconds left in regulation, Brett Supinski found the back of the net from the low slot to give South Carolina a 5-4 edge (19:30).

With Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand pulled for an extra skater, the Blades mounted a last-ditch effort in the Stingrays' zone. Nearing the end of regulation, Myles Powell scored with exactly one second left in the period to tie the game at 5-5 (19:59).

Riding a wave of momentum into overtime from Powell's goal, John McCarron erupted on a breakaway and scored the game-winner to complete the comeback for Florida (1:08).

