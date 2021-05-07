Bradley Scores in Overtime, Bits Beat the Bears 3-2

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored a 3-2 overtime victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night at the Amway Center. Matt Bradley registered his second sudden-death overtime goal this season to hand the Rabbits six consecutive road victories.

Orlando drew first blood on Kevin Lohan's second goal of the season at 5:43. After receiving a pass across the blueline from Alexander Kuqali, Lohan fired a puck with eyes from the right-point past Rabbits netminder John Lethemon. Shots after 20 minutes were 11-10 Solar Bears.

Next period, the Rabbits evened the contest before eventually salvaging their first lead of the night. At 9:55, Greg Meireles tallied his 10th goal of the season on a missile from the left face-off circle past Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor. Only 5:07 later, Greenville cashed in once more. Bryce Reddick unleashed a howitzer from the top of the left face-off circle at 15:02 to put Greenville in front.

Shots after 40 minutes were 29-20 Rabbits. Only 45 seconds into the third stanza, Orlando fought back for the equalizer. Matthew Spencer from the point hit twine behind Lethemon to even the score at 2-2.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits required overtime for a franchise record 22nd time this season. Despite entering tonight with a 5-11 OT record, Greenville hit pay-dirt on their very first shot in sudden-death. Matt Bradley accepted a feed from Samuel Jardine at the center-point and beat Windsor with a bullet low-glove side. Bradley's 15th goal of the season walked-off the contest for Greenville at 3:29 for his club's sixth consecutive road win.

Greenville's six-game road winning streak is the longest since the 2012-13 season. Final shots totaled 37-30 Greenville. The Rabbits finished 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action and continue their current three-game set with Orlando on Saturday, May 8. Puck drop at the Amway Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

