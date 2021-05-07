Grizzlies Preview: Big 3rd Game of Series

May 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City Rush (29-25-3-1, 62 points, .534 win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (25-21-5-6, 61 points, .535 Win%)

Maverik Center. May 7, 2021. 7:10 pm MST. Mixlr/FloSports

It's the 3rd game of a big 4 game series at Maverik Center between the division rivals. It's the 15th of 16 season meeting between the clubs and Utah has a record of 10-2-1-1 vs RC. Utah is home for 9 of the last 15 games. Grizzlies are in 4th place by a .001 margin over Rapid City in the standings.

Gahagen Shuts Out Rush 2-0

Parker Gahagen got a 16 save shutout as Utah defeated Rapid City 2-0 on Wednesday night. It was Gahagen's 3rd ECHL shutout. He also had 1 shutout in the SPHL last season. It was the first time this season where a Grizzlies goaltender shut out the opposition.

AJ White and Ty Lewis each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

May 4, 2021: Barron and Grizzlies Make History

Travis Barron scored 4 goals last Tuesday night vs Rapid City. He had 3 shorthanded goals and 1 power play goal to lead Utah to a 5-3 win vs Rapid City. Ty Lewis got the Utah scoring started with a shorthanded goal 13:34 into the 2nd period to tie the game at 1-1. The 4 Grizzlies shorthanded goals are the first time a team in the league since the Florida Everblades scored 4 shorthanded against Charlotte on January 5, 2007. It's the 6th time in the league where a team has scored 4 shorties. No team has scored 5 in a single game. For Barron, it's the first time a single player has scored 3 shorthanded since Shawn Szydlowski did it for Fort Wayne on March 21, 2015 vs Missouri. He's the 4th player to accomplish the feat. Chad Costello scored 3 shorthanded for Allen on Dec. 12, 2012 vs Las Vegas and Jamey Hicks did it for Birmingham on January 27, 1998 at Pensacola.

Recent Transactions:

Forward Travis Barron was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Barron had 4 goals on Tuesday night's 5-3 win as he became just the 5th player in league history to score 3 shorthanded goals in 1 game. Barron has 7 goals and 5 assists for Utah in 23 games this season. He has also appeared in 4 games with the Eagles this year. Utah signs defenseman Wyatt McLeod on May 5th and he made his professional debut on Wednesday night at Maverik Center. McLeod played with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL this season, scoring 3 goals and 12 assists in 24 games. McLeod previously played with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL from 2017-2020 and had 9 goals and 45 assists in 4 seasons. McLeod has good size at 6'3" and 202 pounds.

Last Time Grizzlies Went Crazy with Shorthanded Goals

The Grizzlies scored 3 shorthanded goals vs Stockton on December 31, 2012. Riley Armstrong had 2 shorthanded goals. Armstrong is currently the head coach of the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

4 Goal Game For Barron

It's the first 4 goal game by a Grizzlies player since Ty Lewis scored 4 at Wichita on December 17, 2019. It was Barron's first professional game with 3 or more goals. It's the 3rd time a Grizzlies player has scored 3 or more in a game this season. Nick Henry scored 3 goals vs Rapid City on February 21 and Matthew Boucher scored 3 in the 3rd period in Utah's 4-2 win vs Tulsa. Barron now is tied for the league lead with 4 shorthanded goals. He also scored shorthanded on April 28 at Wichita.

Season Series vs Rapid City

It's the 15th of 16 meetings between the division rivals. Utah is 10-2-1-1 vs Rapid City this season. Trey Bradley leads Utah with 11 points vs RC (3 goals, 8 assists). Bradley has 3 assists in the last 2 games. Cedric Pare has 9 points vs the Rush.

Rapid City 0 @ Utah 2 (May 5 2021)

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 5 (May 4 2021)

Utah 0 @ Rapid City 7 (Mar 20 2021)

Utah 5 @ Rapid City 4 (Mar 19 2021) SO

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 4 (Feb 21 2021)

Rapid City 4 @ Utah 5 (Feb 20 2021) OT

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 2 (Feb 19 2021) SO

Utah 4 @ Rapid City 5 (Jan 23 2021) OT

Utah 3 @ Rapid City 2 (Jan 22 2021)

Rapid City 2 @ Utah 3 (Jan 2 2021)

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 4 (Jan 1 2021)

Rapid City 3 @ Utah 6 (Dec 31 2020)

Utah 3 @ Rapid City 1 (Dec 12 2020)

Utah 4 @ Rapid City 6 (Dec 11 2020)

Last Week's Games

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - Utah 2 Wichita 6 - Travis Barron and Cedric Pare scored goals for Utah. Utah outshot Wichita 35 to 25.

Friday, April 30, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 6 - Tulsa scored 5 goals in the first 6:44 of the game. Utah scored 3 of the last 4 goals in the game. Utah scored 1 goal in each of the 3 periods last night. Ryan Lowney scored his 9th goal of the season in the first period. Hayden Hodgson scored his first goal in a Utah uniform m

Saturday, May 1, 2021 - Utah 0 Tulsa 2 - Utah outshot Tulsa 29 to 17. Hayden Hodgson led Utah with 5 shots.

This Week's Games

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 5 - Utah scored 4 shorthanded goals and a power play goal. Travis Barron had 4 goals and Ty Lewis scored shorthanded in the 2nd period. Parker Gahagen saved 28 of 31. Trey Bradley had 2 assists.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - Rapid City 0 Utah 2 - AJ White and Ty Lewis each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Parker Gahagen had a 16 save shutout.

Friday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, May 8, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain.

Next Week's Games

Friday, May 14, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 15, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, May 16, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Lots of Shots

Utah has taken 253 shots over the last 7 games (36.1 per). Utah leads the league in shots per game at 33.68.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 25-21-5-6

Home record: 15-6-3-3. Utah has outscored opponents 92 to 80 at home.

Road record: 10-15-2-3

Win percentage: .535 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 61

Last 10: 5-5

Goals per game: 2.81 (12th). Goals for: 160

Goals against per game: 3.16 (10th). Goals against: 180

Shots per game: 33.68 (1st).

Shots against per game: 29.39 (3rd).

Power Play: 16.7 % - 38 for 227 (Tied for 6th).

Penalty Kill: 82.9 % - 175 for 211 (7th).

Penalty Minutes: 776 (13.61 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 10 (Tied for 3rd) Utah has 5 shorthanded goals in the last 5 games.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8 (11th)

Players Used: 50. Wyatt McLeod made his pro debut on Wednesday.

Record When Scoring First: 17-7-2-1

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 17 10

Opposition 8 22

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (20)

Assists: Boucher (25)

Points: Boucher (45)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (86)

Games Played: Cedric Pare (56)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney/Pat Cannone (13) AJ White leads team with 7 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (180) - 4th in league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (13.2 %) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry/Matthew Boucher/Cedric Pare/Ryan Lowney/AJ White (2)

Wins: Brad Barone/Kevin Carr/Peyton Jones (5)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.932) - Minimum 5 games

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (1.91). - Minimum 5 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 46 62 48 2 2 160 Utah Grizzlies 628 667 584 39 1918

Opposition 56 65 48 5 6 180 Opposition 522 621 485 41 1669

Roster

Forwards: Travis Barron, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Nick Henry, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Luke Bafia, Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Wyatt McLeod, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Ty Lewis (2), AJ White, Pat Cannone (1)

Assist Streaks: Trey Bradley, Cedric Pare, AJ White (2), Ty Lewis (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cannone, Lewis, Bradley, Pare, White (2).

Multiple Point games

10 - Matthew Boucher

7 - Trey Bradley. - Bradley has 2 multiple point games in the last 3 contests.

6- Charlie Gerard.

5 - Riley Woods, Cedric Pare.

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner, Ryan Lowney, AJ White, Ty Lewis.

3 - Miles Gendron, Matt Hoover,Travis Barron.

2 - Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Mitch Maxwell.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Alex Lepkowski, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd, Hayden Hodgson.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

5 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (20), Cedric Pare (14), Charlie Gerard (13, Pat Cannone (10) and AJ White (10) each have a double digit goal season. White joined the double digit club on Wednesday night with a power play goal. White leads the team with 7 power play goals.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Matthew Boucher leads all rookies in goals (20), points (45) and shots on goal (180). Boucher's 25 assists are tied for 2nd among league rookies. Boucher's 45 points rank tied for 8th overall in the league. Cedric Pare is tied for 2nd in shots among rookies with 138 and is tied for 4th in points (33) and tied for 3rd in goals (14) among 1st year players. Charlie Gerard is 4th in shots among rookies (137). Ryan Lowney is 3rd among league defenseman with 9 goals. Lowney leads all league defenseman with 5 power play goals. Cole Fraser leads the league in penalty minutes with 116. Travis Barron is tied for the lead with 4 shorthanded goals.

4 Goal Game

Travis Barron - May 4, 2021 vs Rapid City.

Hat Tricks

Matthew Boucher (1) - March 24, 2021 vs Tulsa

Nick Henry (1) - February 21t, 2021 vs Rapid City.

2 goal games

Joe Wegweth - December 31 vs RC.

Ian Scheid - December 31 vs RC

Trey Bradley - January 22 at RC.

Hunter Skinner - January 31 vs Allen.

Riley Woods - February 5 at KC

Miles Gendron - February 6 at KC.

Matthew Boucher - February 14 vs Wichita.

Ryan Lowney - February 20 vs RC.

Cedric Pare - March 13 vs Allen.

Charlie Gerard - March 19 at RC.

Gerard - April 14 vs Kansas City.

Grizzlies Players Winning League Awards in 2020-21

Diego Cuglietta - Player of the Week for weekend of December 11-13.

Matthew Boucher - Player of the Week for January 18-24.

Matthew Boucher - Player of the Week for March 22-28.

Matthew Boucher - Rookie of the Month for March 2021.

Garrett Metcalf - Goaltender of the Week for April 19-25.

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts

Parker Gahagen - May 5, 2021 vs Rapid City.

Players Who Have Appeared in AHL Games This Season

Riley Woods, Miles Gendron, Charlie Gerard, Nick Henry, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ty Lewis, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones, Josh Dickinson, Travis Barron. Hunter Skinner, Kevin Davis.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.