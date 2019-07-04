Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at New Orleans Baby Cakes

San Antonio Missions (52-34) at New Orleans Baby Cakes

Game #86/Road Game #42

Thursday, July 4, 6:00 p.m.

Shrine on Airline

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Miguel Sanchez (2-3, 4.58) vs. RHP Hector Noesi (8-4, 3.21)

Independence Day: Dating back to 2005, the Missions hold a 7-6 record when playing on the 4th of July. The Missions are currently on a three-year losing streak on this holiday dating back to 2015. Last year's scheduled game against Northwest Arkansas was postponed due to rain. The Missions held a four-year winning streak on the 4th of July from 2011 to 2014. They were victorious in an extra inning affair in 2007 against Tulsa. In the stretch dating back to 2005, the Missions have been outscored 55-52 on the 4th of July.

Spot Starts: Right-hander Miguel Sanchez is making his fifth spot start of the season for San Antonio. The Missions have found success in these situations so far this season as they are 3-1 in Sanchez's previous four starts while managing to score 5.5 runs per game in those games.

Coming Along: Troy Stokes Jr. went 1-for-3 with a double last night and has slowly boosted his average to .206 for the season. In his last 15 games dating back to June 13 he is batting .275 (14-for-51) with 11 runs, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 5 RBI, 10 walks, 4 stolen bases, and an on-base percentage of .406. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) The #Brewers have selected the contract of RHP Deolis Guerra from Triple-A San Antonio. RHP Aaron Wilkerson has been optioned there. The 40-man roster is full.

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb) Happy #IndependenceDay from the San Antonio Missions.

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb) We are proud to be part of the @Brewers organization. Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates on July 12 and grab one of dad's jerseys. #ThisIsMyCrew [ðï¸] bit.ly/2UGrdwZ

RECENT TRANSACTIONS RHP Deolis Guerra selected by Milwaukee

