Isotopes Down Aviators in Front of 14,920 Fans
July 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 8 (36-51), Aviators 2 (49-38) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: Brian Mundell and Sam Hilliard connected on the first back-to-back home runs of the season for the Isotopes. Hilliard finished the day 2-for-3, registering his team-leading 23rd home run of the season ... Mundell went 2-for-4, his home run was his seventh of 2019 ... Yonathan Daza, Elliot Soto and Drew Weeks each had two hits on the night.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Tim Melville earned the win, allowing two runs over 5.1 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked none ... Logan Cozart, Phillip Diehl, Ben Bowden and Yency Almonte combined for 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes pitching staff did not issue a walk for the fourth time this season ... The Isotopes crowd of 14,920 fans was the largest so far in 2019 at Isotopes Park.
ON DECK: Friday - Las Vegas Aviators at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT - Isotopes Park
PROBABLES: Aviators: RHP Paul Blackburn (7-1, 5.26), Isotopes: RHP Jeff Hoffman (4-4, 7.52)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2019
- Isotopes Down Aviators in Front of 14,920 Fans - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Baby Cakes' Four Homers Blasts Missions - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Pelicans Soar over Missions in Series Opener - San Antonio Missions
- I-Cubs Walk off against Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Williams Goes Deep Twice in Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Shut out by Omaha in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 4, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at New Orleans Baby Cakes - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-47) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (38-48) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (35-51) at Iowa Cubs (49-37) - Memphis Redbirds
- Express Edge Chasers in Slugfest 9-8 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Arozarena Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month - Memphis Redbirds
- Struggling on the Homestand - San Antonio Missions
- Bees Drop Slugfest - Salt Lake Bees
- Three Rainiers Go Deep, Tacoma Takes Series Finale against Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.