Isotopes Down Aviators in Front of 14,920 Fans

July 4, 2019





Isotopes 8 (36-51), Aviators 2 (49-38) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Brian Mundell and Sam Hilliard connected on the first back-to-back home runs of the season for the Isotopes. Hilliard finished the day 2-for-3, registering his team-leading 23rd home run of the season ... Mundell went 2-for-4, his home run was his seventh of 2019 ... Yonathan Daza, Elliot Soto and Drew Weeks each had two hits on the night.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Tim Melville earned the win, allowing two runs over 5.1 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked none ... Logan Cozart, Phillip Diehl, Ben Bowden and Yency Almonte combined for 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes pitching staff did not issue a walk for the fourth time this season ... The Isotopes crowd of 14,920 fans was the largest so far in 2019 at Isotopes Park.

ON DECK: Friday - Las Vegas Aviators at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT - Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: Aviators: RHP Paul Blackburn (7-1, 5.26), Isotopes: RHP Jeff Hoffman (4-4, 7.52)

