Bees Drop Slugfest

In a back and forth game, the Tacoma Rainiers rallied last to edge the Salt Lake Bees 13-10 on Wednesday night.

Tacoma was leading 6-0 after five innings when the Bees sent 13 batters to the plate in the sixth inning with the first eight all reaching base and scored seven runs to take a 7-6 lead. Taylor Ward delivered a two run double to drive in the last two runs for the lead. Salt Lake would add three more runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Ty Kelly and Roberto Pena and an error for a 10-6 advantage. The Rainiers would come back with five runs in the bottom of the seventh with the go ahead three runs coming on a homer by Chris Mariscal off of Zac Ryan (1-1). It was the first roundtripper that Ryan had allowed in fifteen innings for Salt Lake this season. They would add two more in the eighth on a home run by former BYU star Jaycob Brugman.

Ward and Ty Kelly led the Bees' fourteen hit attack with two hits and two runs batted in each, as all nine starters each had at least one hit and eight out of the nine scored at least one run. With his RBI single in the eighth, Pena extended his hitting streak to six games and his RBI streak to five. Despite the loss, the Bees picked up the series win by taking three out of the five games in Tacoma. It is Salt Lake's sixth series win of the season, their fifth on the road.

