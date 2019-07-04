OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 4, 2019

July 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Round Rock Express (51-34) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-50)

Game #85 of 140/Home #40 of 70 (13-26)

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Rogelio Armenteros (3-5, 4.74) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (5-3, 4.72)

Thursday, July 4, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a five-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game falls on a $2 Thursday and fireworks, presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma, are scheduled to follow the game...The Dodgers are trying to snap a three-game losing skid.

Last Game: A 12-run second inning by Nashville put the Dodgers in a deep deficit early Wednesday night, but OKC battled back with eight unanswered runs in an eventual 14-11 loss at First Tennessee Park. Trailing 1-0 after one inning, Jon Kemmer and Shane Peterson each homered to put the Dodgers in front, 2-1. Nashville took its commanding lead in the bottom of the inning as the first seven batters reached base. On the way to scoring 12 runs in the frame, the Sounds tallied nine hits and sent 16 batters to the plate. Andy Ibáñez homered and hit a bases-clearing double in the inning while Christian Lopes hit a three-run homer. The teams exchanged runs in the third inning with a RBI double by Cameron Perkins and RBI single by Lopes. The Dodgers' offense scored three runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run single by Peterson. The Dodgers' offense made more noise in the seventh, scoring five runs. DJ Peters hit a RBI single, Drew Jackson connected on a RBI single and Josh Thole hit a sacrifice fly. Connor Joe added a two-run single to cut Nashville's lead to three runs and bring the tying run to the plate, but Zach Reks struck out to end the inning. Nashville reliever Kyle Bird retired six of seven batters between the eighth and ninth innings to quiet the Dodgers and earn his second save. OKC's bullpen held Nashville scoreless and to three hits and three walks over the final 5.1 innings with 12 K's. Dodgers starting pitcher Brock Stewart (2-7) was charged with the loss, and Nashville starting pitcher Wes Benjamin (4-5) got the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (5-3) makes his 13th start of the season...Corcino last pitched June 29 at Nashville, piggybacking starter Mitchell White. He allowed four runs and six hits over 4.2 innings and was credited with the win in OKC's 10-7 victory. He issued two walks with four strikeouts...In two outings since coming off the Injured List, Corcino has allowed 10 runs and 15 hits over 10.0 innings. Prior to that he had posted a 3.88 ERA this season to go along with a .237 opponent average and held opponents to two earned runs or less in eight of his first 10 starts...He spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102)....He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Corcino is facing Round Rock for the first time this season. He made two appearances on the road against the Express in 2018, allowing a combined eight runs and nine hits over 5.2 innings with five walks and five strikeouts

Against the Express: 2019: 1-6 2018: 10-6 All-time: 125-104 At OKC: 59-55

The Dodgers and Express are meeting for their third series of 2019, which includes doubleheader Friday...The Express won the first six meetings of the season before the Dodgers won the last game at Dell Diamond on May 14. It was just the second time since the teams started playing in 2005 the Express won six straight and first time since 2006...In the first series in OKC, Round Rock swept a weather-shortened three-game set May 1-2 for the Express' first sweep of OKC since 2011...The Dodgers have had trouble containing the Round Rock offense, as the Express has batted .297 and scored 49 runs over seven games while hitting 10 homers and collecting 30 extra-base hits. However, the main source of offense earlier this year was Yordan Alvarez, who is currently with the Houston Astros. Alvarez batted .609 (14-for-23) with eight runs and 10 RBI in six games against OKC...Entering this season OKC had won four straight season series against Round Rock.

Favorable Fourth: OKC is playing at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the sixth straight season on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers lost last season's Independence Day game against Round Rock, 8-5, but have won eight of the last 11 games on July 4, including six of the last eight. They are 8-11 all-time on July 4, including 6-6 at home...This is the second-ever July 4 meeting between the Express and OKC.

Severe Second: Nashville scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning last night, setting a new OKC team record runs allowed in an inning. The previous record since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998 was when Albuquerque scored 11 runs in the fifth inning of an 18-10 loss April 13, 2003 in Albuquerque. The only other times OKC allowed double-digit run totals in a single inning are May 24, 1999 in Salt Lake (10 runs in the sixth inning of a 14-13 loss) and Aug. 22, 2013 at Round Rock (10 runs in the sixth inning of a 12-3 loss)...The 12-run rally included nine hits, one walk, two hit batters and one error as 16 Nashville batters came to the plate in the frame, with 13 of the first 14 reaching base...Ironically, entering last night the second inning had been the lowest-scoring inning against the Dodgers this season, with 26 runs allowed in 83 games.

It's a Numbers Game: Last night was just the seventh time in OKC's modern PCL history (since 1998) the team scored at least 11 runs in a loss. The previous instance was during a 15-11 defeat at home against Omaha on June 15, 2017...Yesterday was also the just the second time in the team's modern PCL history the final score was 14-11. The first occurrence was a victory in Salt Lake on May 28, 2015. During that game Corey Seager went 6-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI.

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: Zach Reks singled, walked and scored two runs last night as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games (18x48). He has also hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games, batting .381 (40x105) with 13 multi-hit games, nine homers and 28 RBI. He has also hit safely in 26 of his last 27 starts, going 45-for-122 (.369) with 10 home runs, 10 doubles and 32 RBI...In Nashville, he went 10-for-23 with five extra-base hits...Reks leads all Dodgers minor leaguers with 21 total homers and 61 total RBI between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 75 games. Between 2017-18, Reks hit just seven homers and tallied 52 RBI over 135 games.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk last night and is now 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers, two doubles, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and eight walks during his current season-best seven-game hitting streak...Joe leads OKC's qualified players with a .424 OBP, which also is tied for eighth in the PCL...His 46 runs and 41 walks also both pace the Dodgers.

Quack Attack: All-Star reliever Kevin Quackenbush struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning last night. Over his last 19 outings, he has allowed two runs and 13 hits, with three walks and 31 strikeouts over 18.0 innings. He enters tonight with scoreless appearances in 13 of his last 14 games, holding opponents to one run and 10 hits with 23 strikeouts over 14.0 IP...Quackenbush ranks tied for second in the PCL with 34 appearances and is second in strikeouts among relievers (59).

Around the Horn: Entering tonight the Dodgers have won five straight series openers and 10 of their last 11 series openers...Team designated hitters have combined to bat .325 with six homers, 15 extra-base hits and 25 RBI over 31 games against American League affiliates...Last night marked the pitching staff's fourth game with 15 or more strikeouts and 40th double-digit strikeout game of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.