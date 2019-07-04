Bees Get Independence Day Win
July 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - The Bees used a hot start to down the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.
Salt Lake starter Jose Rodriguez went four innings and allowed only one run on three hits while striking out three batters. The Bees got on the board first with two runs in the first inning as Michael Hermosillo clubbed a RBI-triple and was brought in on a groundout. After El Paso responded with one run in the second frame, Salt Lake's offense posted four more runs in the bottom of the frame from a two-RBI double by Taylor Ward and a two-run home run by Jose Rojas to extend the lead 6-1. The Chihuahuas cut into the Bees advantage in the fifth inning using two home runs to plate three runs off reliever Dillon Peters to make it 6-4. Continuing in the bottom of the fifth, Michael Hermosillo remained locked in and hit a solo shot to extend the Bees lead to three runs. Peters surrendered two more runs in the sixth, but Salt Lake would get additional run support as Taylor Ward hit a solo homer in the seventh and Brennon Lund hit a sac fly in the eighth to keep the club ahead 9-6. Jeremy Rhoades pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Jake Jewell finished the game for the Bees pitching staff, earning the save.
Leading the way for the Salt Lake offense was Taylor Ward, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI, three runs, a double and a home run. Michael Hermosillo and Jose Rojas each belted a home run and collected two RBI for the Bees bats. With the win tonight, the Bees claimed a victory on July 4 for the first time since 2013.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2019
- Dodgers and Express Bring the Fireworks in OKC's 13-7 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Bees Get Independence Day Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Oklahoma City Pops Round Rock 13-7 on Independence Day - Round Rock Express
- Isotopes Down Aviators in Front of 14,920 Fans - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Baby Cakes' Four Homers Blasts Missions - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Pelicans Soar over Missions in Series Opener - San Antonio Missions
- I-Cubs Walk off against Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Williams Goes Deep Twice in Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Shut out by Omaha in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 4, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at New Orleans Baby Cakes - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-47) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (38-48) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (35-51) at Iowa Cubs (49-37) - Memphis Redbirds
- Express Edge Chasers in Slugfest 9-8 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Arozarena Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month - Memphis Redbirds
- Struggling on the Homestand - San Antonio Missions
- Bees Drop Slugfest - Salt Lake Bees
- Three Rainiers Go Deep, Tacoma Takes Series Finale against Salt Lake - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Bees Get Independence Day Win
- Bees Drop Slugfest
- Salt Lake Bees Host July 4th Weekend Series
- Bees Sweep Tacoma Twinbill
- Thaiss, Scott Homer to Snap Skid