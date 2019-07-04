Bees Get Independence Day Win

July 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - The Bees used a hot start to down the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake starter Jose Rodriguez went four innings and allowed only one run on three hits while striking out three batters. The Bees got on the board first with two runs in the first inning as Michael Hermosillo clubbed a RBI-triple and was brought in on a groundout. After El Paso responded with one run in the second frame, Salt Lake's offense posted four more runs in the bottom of the frame from a two-RBI double by Taylor Ward and a two-run home run by Jose Rojas to extend the lead 6-1. The Chihuahuas cut into the Bees advantage in the fifth inning using two home runs to plate three runs off reliever Dillon Peters to make it 6-4. Continuing in the bottom of the fifth, Michael Hermosillo remained locked in and hit a solo shot to extend the Bees lead to three runs. Peters surrendered two more runs in the sixth, but Salt Lake would get additional run support as Taylor Ward hit a solo homer in the seventh and Brennon Lund hit a sac fly in the eighth to keep the club ahead 9-6. Jeremy Rhoades pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Jake Jewell finished the game for the Bees pitching staff, earning the save.

Leading the way for the Salt Lake offense was Taylor Ward, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI, three runs, a double and a home run. Michael Hermosillo and Jose Rojas each belted a home run and collected two RBI for the Bees bats. With the win tonight, the Bees claimed a victory on July 4 for the first time since 2013.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.