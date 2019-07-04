Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-47) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (38-48)

Game #86: Nashville Sounds (38-47) at Omaha Storm Chasers (38-48)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Payano (2-2, 3.33) vs. Opener/LHP Jake Kalish (5-4, 4.07)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

12-Spot: In last night's win, the Sounds scored 12 runs in the second inning, beating their season-high of 7 that was set in the eighth inning of the April 12 matchup versus San Antonio. Nashville had 9 hits in the 12-run inning and Oklahoma City committed one error. Andy Ibáñez, Christian Lopes and Zack Granite each had two hits. Ibáñez and Lopes tallied a double and home run each while Granite recorded two singles. The last time multiple Sounds had two hits was Nick Martini (single, double) and BJ Boyd (two singles) on May 10, 2018 versus Colorado Springs.

3-Series Win Streak: The win last night gave the Sounds a third consecutive series win. Prior to the current series against the Dodgers, Nashville swept Memphis in 4 games and took 3 of 5 against New Orleans. Nashville is 10-4 during the stretch. Since the streak started on June 20, Nashville is hitting .300 (149-for-496) with 31 doubles, 2 triples and 20 home runs. They are also scoring 7.07 runs per game (99 runs/14 games). As for the pitchers, the 10-4 record is the best in the PCL in that span. Their ERA is 5.73 (124.0 IP/79 ER) with 128 strikeouts to 59 walks. The bullpen has done their job as well, leading the league in holds (9) and saves (7) in the span.

Granite Chin: Outfielder Zack Granite had another multi-hit game last night, hitting 4 singles to tie his career-high. He also scored 3 runs, walked twice and stole 2 bases. It was the 6th time in his career he had 4 hits in one game and the second time in his last 8 games. Granite has played very well during the series streak. He currently holds a 13-game on-base streak since June 20, posting a .433 average (26-for-60) with 13 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 7 RBI and 5 walks (.478). During the streak, he has 8 multi-hit games and leads the team on the season with 28 multi-hit games. The next closest Sounds on the multi-hit game list is Andy Ibáñez with 21. Granite's 95 hits in 2019 is good for 5th-most in the PCL. Only Granite and San Antonio's Mauricio Dubon (3rd, 101) represent the American Conference side of the PCL in the Top 10 hits list.

Bird Still Scoreless: With 2.1 shutout innings on Tuesday night, Kyle Bird has extended his scoreless innings streak to 12.2 innings, beating David Carpenter's previous team-high of 10.2 scoreless innings. He last allowed a run with the Sounds on May 12 at Memphis. In the nine-game span, he is 1-0 with a save and has struck out 15 batters to seven walks. He has limited hitters to a .244 (11-for-45) average.

Marathon Series: Nashville's 3-2 series win over Oklahoma City didn't come easy. Including the longest game of the season coming in the series opener at 3:56, the average game time was 3:28 (1047 minutes/5 games). 78 runs scored were scored between both teams and 4 of the 5 games were within a 3-run difference. 43 total pitchers threw within the 5 games.

What's the word around Nashville?

