Dodgers and Express Bring the Fireworks in OKC's 13-7 Win

July 4, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Round Rock Express brought the offensive fireworks on Independence Day Thursday night as the teams combined for seven home runs, 20 runs and 28 hits in Oklahoma City's 13-7 win against the Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers built a 10-2 lead through seven innings before Round Rock scored five times in the top of the eighth inning and the Dodgers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.

With the win, the Dodgers snapped a three-game losing skid as they took a 1-0 lead in their five-game series against Round Rock.

The Express (51-35) quickly grabbed the game's first lead when Josh Rojas led off the game with a solo homer out to right field in the first inning.

Gavin Lux led off the bottom of the first inning with a single for the Dodgers (35-50) before Connor Joe doubled. Lux came around to score on a RBI groundout by Zach Reks to tie the game, 1-1. DJ Peters followed with a RBI single for a 2-1 Oklahoma City advantage. Shane Peterson then added a two-run shot as he homered in a second straight game and put the Dodgers in front, 4-1, in the first inning.

Dodgers catcher Ben Moore collected his first hit of the season in the second inning - a solo homer that landed on the roof of the Budweiser Deck in left field. The Dodgers' next three batters reached base to load the bases before Peters hit a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 Oklahoma City advantage.

In the third inning, Round Rock's Jack Mayfield hit a towering homer out of the ballpark toward left field to cut the Dodgers' lead to 6-2.

Reks' RBI double in the fourth inning pushed the Dodgers' lead to 7-2 and Joe belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning for a 10-2 Dodgers advantage.

The Dodgers held Round Rock to three hits through six innings and to four hits through seven innings before the Express offense broke out in the eighth inning, scoring five runs on seven hits.

Mayfield connected on his second homer of the night to lead off. The Express went on to load the bases later in the inning before McCormick connected on a two-run single to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 10-5 with none out as the first six batters of the inning hit safely for Round Rock.

The Express loaded the bases again and Garrett Stubbs hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Dodgers' lead to 10-6. A RBI double by Rojas later brought in another run for Round Rock, cutting the Dodgers' lead to three runs.

The Dodgers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth inning as five straight Dodgers reached base to open the inning.

Jon Kemmer hit his fourth homer in seven games with OKC before back-to-back doubles by Drew Jackson and Jake Peter extended the Dodgers to a 12-7 lead. A RBI single by Lux pushed OKC's lead to 13-7, as Lux finished the night with a game-high four hits and scored four runs.

Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (6-3) was credited with the win, holding the Express to two runs and three hits over 6.0 innings with five walks and four strikeouts. Kevin Quackenbush closed out the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts for his fifth save of the season.

Round Rock starting pitcher Rogelio Armenteros (3-6) was charged with the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits over 1.2 innings with one walk and one strikeout.

The Dodgers outhit the Express, 16-12, as they scored double-digit runs for the fourth time in six games.

Oklahoma City met Round Rock for the second straight season on July Fourth, as the Dodgers improved to 9-3 in their last 12 Fourth of July games and 9-11 on July Fourth overall since rejoining the PCL in 1998.

The Dodgers continue their series against the Express with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 4:35 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The start of Game 2 will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. A Friday game ticket includes admission to both games, which includes a make-up of an April 30 game postponed due to rain in OKC.

Fireworks, presented by Suntech Heat and Air, are scheduled to follow the conclusion of the second game Friday night.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

