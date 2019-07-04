Oklahoma City Pops Round Rock 13-7 on Independence Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Round Rock Express (51-35) suffered a 13-7 loss in their series opener against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (35-50) on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Round Rock scored five late runs to threaten a comeback but could find the necessary runs to level the score.

E-Train RHP Rogelio Armenteros (3-6, 5.65) suffered the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits and a walk in a 1.2 inning start. On the winning side, RHP Daniel Corcino (6-3, 4.57) allowed two runs on three hits and four strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.

Round Rock quickly opened scoring in the game as SS Josh Rojas notched a leadoff home run.

However, Oklahoma City quickly set the tone of the game, striking back with a four-run inning. SS Gavin Lux led off the frame with a single that was pushed to third on a double off the bat of 1B Connor Joe. LF Zack Reks then grounded out to first to knock in Lux and Joe followed closely thereafter thanks to a DJ Peters single. RF Shane Peterson later capped scoring on the inning with a two-run shot.

The Dodgers stood strong in the second as C Ben Moore sent a home run into left field. Lux and Joe then combined for a pair of walks prior to a Reks walk, loading the bases for a Peters sacrifice fly that would score Lux and extend the Dodgers lead to 6-2.

Lux and Joe reached base as a duo yet again in the fourth via a respective single and walk. The pair then raced home on a Reks double that amounted to only one run as Joe was erased at home plate. In the fifth, 3B Jake Peter opened the frame with a walk and advanced to third when Lux reached base on a force out. Joe then used a three-run homer to widen the gap to 10-1.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Round Rock turned up the heat as 2B Jack Mayfield led off the frame with a solo shot. 1B Taylor Jones, DH Drew Ferguson and LF Kyle Tucker then loaded the bases with consecutive singles. With three men on, RF Chas McCormick used an RBI single to drive in Jones and Ferguson. 3B Alex De Goti then mimicked the hit to load the bases yet again. The next at-bat C Garrett Stubbs sent a sacrifice fly into shallow center field. Tucker then took advantage of a sleeping defensive squad to race home before the Dodgers threw the ball back in. Before Oklahoma City could retire the inning, Rojas tacked on a two-run double to bring Round Rock within 10-7.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers answered with a home run off the bat of DH Jon Kemmer followed by a pair of doubles by RF Drew Jackson and 3B Jake Peter, the second of which score a run. Lux would later single in Peter to decide a 13-7 final score.

Round Rock hopes to bounce back as the foes play a doubleheader on Friday evening. The twin bill will consist of two seven inning contests. Express LHP Ryan Hartman (5-3, 5.09) is slated to start game one opposite Dodgers RHP Mitchell White (3-4, 4.86). First pitch in game one at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 4:35 p.m. with game two following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

