Game Information: Iowa Cubs (22-15) vs. Indianapolis Indians (19-20)

May 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #40 / HOME #16: Iowa Cubs (22-15) vs. Indianapolis Indians (19-20)

PROBABLES: RHP Caleb Kilian (2-0, 5.48) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 3.68)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Behind a trio of home runs and lights-out pitching by Quinn Priester, the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Iowa Cubs in their series opener at Victory Field on Tuesday night, 9-1. Priester spun a career-high 7.0 one-run innings to record his third consecutive quality-start win. To back Priester's gem, the Indians got on the board early and often. Endy RodrÌguez, Priester's batterymate, launched his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. The next two Indianapolis runs also came via the long ball, with Nick Gonzales and Canaan Smith-Njigba going back-to-back in the third. A four-run fourth inning for the Indians put the game even further out of reach. With two outs and one run already in on a Vinny Capra sacrifice fly, Gonzales roped a two-run double to left field. Smith-Njigba capped the scoring with his own RBI single. Iowa got on the board via a run-scoring double play in the seventh, but the Indians continued their outpouring to extend the lead to eight runs with a two-run single by Capra in their last offensive frame. Major league rehabber Rob Zastryzny and Angel Perdomo closed out the game in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

QUALITY QUINN: Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline collected his third consecutive quality-start win on Tuesday night. After surrendering singles to the first two hitters of the ballgame, he went on to retire the next six batters via strikeout. He finished his night after a career-high tying 7.0 innings, allowing only one run with nine strikeouts. His strikeouts matched his season high first set on April 15 vs. St. Paul, and his 42 strikeouts this season are tied for the fourth-most in the International League. The 22-year-old has strung together three excellent starts in May, going 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA (3er/19.0ip) and 17 punchouts compared to three walks. As the former 18th overall selection by Pittsburgh in 2019, he is currently rated as the Pirates No. 5 prospect (Baseball America) and the second-best pitcher behind Luis Ortiz (No. 4). Priester finished last season with a 3.29 ERA (33er/90.1ip) overall between Double-A Altoona and a short stint with Indy en route to being honored as the Young Bucs Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year, given to the top-performing minor league pitcher in Pittsburgh's organization.

GONZO GRABS EXTRAS: Nick Gonzales is off to a hot start to May, collecting two extra-base hits on Tuesday night for the second consecutive game. Gonzales led the offensive charge last night, going 2-for-5 with two runs, a double, home run, and three RBI. He is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak - which is the fourth-longest active streak in the International League, tied with teammate Cal Mitchell. To start May, he is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with nine runs, four doubles, a triple, home run, three RBI and two walks in eight games. The 23-year-old is now hitting .284 (31-for-109) this season with three home runs, seven doubles, three triples and 8 RBI. Pittsburgh selected him seventh overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico (Las Cruces) State. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 5 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline

ANGEL PUTS UP ZEROS: Angel Perdomo tossed another scoreless frame on Tuesday night with two strikeouts and extended his scoreless streak to seven games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the International League. After allowing three runs without recording an out on April 14 vs. St. Paul, he has strung together some strong outings. In his last 10 relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA (1er/12.2ip) with six hits allowed, seven walks, 17 strikeouts, 1.03 WHIP and .143 batting average against. The 29-year-old leads the team with 16 appearances this season - tied for fourth-most in the International League - and is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA (5er/17.1ip) with 27 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP. Perdomo was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 9, 2023.

SELBY IS LOCKED IN: Indians closer Colin Selby collected his team-leading third save of the season and second this month after retiring the Saints in order in the ninth on Saturday afternoon. Along with keeping his opponents scoreless over his last five games, he has not allowed a hit (6.0ip). His five-game hitless streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League behind Lehigh Valley's Yunior Marte. During this stretch, he has struck out 12 while issuing only three baserunners via three walks. On the season, the 25-year-old has a 3.00 ERA (5er/15.0ip) with 19 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP and .151 batting average against. Selby was selected by Pittsburgh in the 16th round (474th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Randolph-Macon (Ashland, Va.) College. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 26 rated prospect by Baseball America.

TODAY: Today, the Indians will look to continue their success after taking Game 1 of their six-game set with the Iowa Cubs at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians finished their road trip 8-4, taking five of six at Toledo and splitting their six-game set with St. Paul. This week is their first matchup against the I-Cubs this season after the Indians won last season's series matchup, 11-8. Today, right-hander Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 3.68) will take the mound for the Indians against Iowa's right-hander Caleb Kilian (2-0, 5.48). Kilian made three starts against Indy in 2022. In his last start on Aug. 17, he allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks in 3.0 innings.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido will make his eighth appearance (sixth start) of the season today vs. Iowa. He is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA (12er/29.1ip) with 35 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP and .206 batting average against. His last outing was on May 12 at St. Paul, when he tossed 5.0 scoreless relief innings with four strikeouts, he's allowed only one run in five of his seven outings. In 2022, he was a mainstay in the Indians rotation and went 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA (63er/119.0ip) and a team-high 129 strikeouts. The 27-year-old was excellent in the last two months of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA (15er/43.2ip) and 54 strikeouts ñ which was the second-most in the International League after Aug. 4 ñ in 10 appearances (nine starts).

THIS DATE IN 1946: Paul "Duke" Derringer tossed a four-hit shutout vs. Kansas City as Indianapolis earned a 7-0 win in seven innings. He also led the offense with two singles and two RBI. Derringer's 15-year major league career ended in 1945 as a 223-game winner with the Cardinals, Reds and Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.