Redbirds Fall Behind Early in Afternoon Loss to Stripers

May 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 10-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Redbirds starting pitcher Zack Thompson (0-1) made his third start of the season at Triple-A. The left-handed pitcher allowed five runs on four hits, walked four and struck out two in 2.2 innings pitched. Thompson tossed a season-high 70 pitches in the outing as he continues to be extended into a starting role.

Offensively for Memphis, centerfielder Juniel Querecuto clubbed his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring home left fielder Moises Gomez. Gomez, who added an RBI of his own, finished the day 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Designated hitter Luken Baker added his 37th RBI of the season with a two-out single in the first inning.

Reliever Andrew Suarez finished the game for Memphis in scoreless fashion. The left-handed pitcher tossed 2.0 innings, allowed four hits and struck out three.

The Redbirds (24-17) return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 18 to continue a 12-game homestand at 11:05a.m. CDT.

