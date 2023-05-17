Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 17 at Buffalo

May 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (15-23) vs. Buffalo Bisons (19-21)

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Paolo Espino (2-1, 2.76) vs. RHP Luke Bard (2-0, 4.26)

MILD WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings opened up their Thruway series against the Buffalo Bisons with a 7-4 loss Tuesday night...LF JAKE ALU picked up three knocks including a pair of doubles and two RBIs in his return to the Wings lineup for the lone multi-hit effort of the night...four Rochester batters drew a pair of walks as the Wings collected a season-high nine on the night including four free passes in the third inning...2B DARREN BAKER, CF DEREK HILL and SS RICHIE MARTIN each logged a knock while 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN collected his team-leading 10th double of the year off former Wing RHP Drew Hutchison...for the second consecutive game, Buffalo will send a former Red Wing to the mound as RHP Luke Bard gets the ball to start game two...RHP PAOLO ESPINO looks to bounce back and collect his third win of the year which would lead all Wings pitchers.

MAKE ME PROUD: Dating back to 4/12, the Red Wings have posted the fifth-highest batting average (.274, 262-for-957) in the International League...their 61 doubles over this span is good enough to rank 6th in the IL...

âOver the entire 2023 season, Rochester ranks 19th (314) among IL teams in the hit column.

WE DID IT FIRST: After striking first for the 16th time this season (in 38 games), the Wings dropped to 9-7 in games they've scored first...

âRochester's run differential through the early innings (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) is -15.

âThis marked the first loss when scoring first since 5/10 against Worcester.

RETURN OF RAKE ALU: LF JAKE ALU returned to the Red Wings lineup after being optioned by Washington...the lefty went 3-for-5 in the loss, recording two doubles, two RBI, and a run scored...

Alu recorded his second three-hit game and fifth multi-hit game of the year.

âTwo three-hit games are tied for second-most on the club with TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, just behind DARREN BAKER for the team lead.

WALK IT LIKE I TALK IT: Rochester hitters accumulated a season-high nine walks in last night's contest...Baker, Barreto, Mazara, and Martin all recorded a pair of free passes...

âThis marked the most walks in a contest for Rochester since they recorded nine against Toledo on 9/1/22.

âWings hitters have walked 122 walks this season, the fewest in the International League.

RICHIE BAGS: SS RICHIE MARTIN stole his fifth bag of the year in the loss (Rochester's 27th overall)...this was the third consecutive game in which a Wings player has stolen a base, matching the season-long streak which they previously achieved from 4/19-21 against Norfolk...

âThe Wings have collected 29 stolen bases against their Western Thruway Rival since 2021.

â2B DARREN BAKER was caught stealing against the Bisons Tuesday, marking the first Rochester runner thrown out since 5/11 and breaking a streak of four successful stolen bases.

WILD WILD WILY: The Wings pitching staff last night allowed seven runs on 10 hits while walking eight and striking out four...RHP WILY PERALTA walked five of the eight total and struck out two in his 4.2 innings of work...Peralta also registered the fastest pitch of the game, posting a heater at 96.5 MPH...

âTuesday marked the second consecutive eight-walk game from Rochester pitching.

âFour strikeouts are the second-lowest single-game total this year, and the fewest since striking out four against SWB (5/2) and three against Buffalo in their last series (4/15).

âThe Wings post a 2-4 record when their staff walks more batters than they strike out.

ARE YOU HITTING ON ME?: The Wings surrendered 10 hits in the loss which marked their 17th game allowing double digit-hits in their 39 games played...despite allowing 10+ hits in 44% of their games, Rochester's pitching staff ranks 10th among 20 IL teams in hits allowed with 337.

EMOTIONAL DAMAGE: The Red Wings hit into three double plays yesterday, two coming via GIDP...

âOver the past 30 days, the Red Wings have grounded into the fourth-most twin-killings (20) among International League teams...throughout the '23 season, their 32 GIDP are tied for 4th most in the IL.

ââThe 2022 squad grounded into the 2nd fewest double plays (90) among IL teams.

International League Stories from May 17, 2023

