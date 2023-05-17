Iowa Squeaks by Indianapolis to Even Series

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (23-15) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians (19-21), Wednesday at Victory Field.

Iowa took their first lead of the series in the first inning, scoring two runs on an error to go up 2-0. They maintained the lead until the third, when Indianapolis scored a run on a solo home run by Aaron Shackelford to make it 2-1.

The Indians tied it the following inning on a sacrifice fly from Chavez Young. Those are the only two runs starter Caleb Kilian allowed over his 4.0 innings, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

It stayed 2-2 until the sixth, when Nelson Velazquez clubbed a solo home run to put the I-Cubs back in front. They padded their lead with two more runs in the seventh on an RBI single from Darius Hill and a sacrifice fly from Velázquez to go up 5-2.

The insurance runs proved to be huge for the I-Cubs, as Indianapolis scored two runs of their own in the home half of the seventh. They made it a 5-4 game on an RBI double from Cal Mitchell and a bases loaded walk from Shackelford.

That was all either team would score, as Manuel Rodriguez earned his team-leading sixth save of the year with a perfect ninth inning to get Iowa back in the win column.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa tied their season high using six pitchers to get through nine innings today. The six combined to strike out 10 batters while walking eight.

Manuel Rodriguez earned his team-leading sixth save of the year with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two batters along the way. His six saves are also tied for the lead in the International League.

Iowa and Indianapolis will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

