Alfaro Homers, WooSox Fall in Extras to IronPigs

May 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - A seven-run top of the tenth led the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-20) to a 10-3 extra-inning victory over the Worcester Red Sox (20-21) on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.

With the automatic runner on second in the tenth, Lehigh Valley cracked four consecutive hits to take a strangehold on the game. Jake Cave led off with a go-ahead RBI double down the left field line off Worcester reliever Chase Shugart. Jim Haley was next, and he knocked a single to score Cave, followed by a Scott Kingery base hit to put two on. The WooSox went to the bullpen for Oddanier Mosqueda, who got the first out. From there, the IronPigs scored runs on a Vimael Machin double, singles by Weston Wilson and Jordan Qsar and an RBI groundout from Simon Muzzioti.

Altogether, Lehigh Valley sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs on seven hits. Jesus Cruz posted a scoreless bottom of the inning, dropping Worcester's extra-inning record to 3-2.

The WooSox took the lead four batters in to the bottom half of the first inning, a frame that began with David Hamilton's second triple of the season. Three men later, Jorge Alfaro cracked an opposite field two-run home run to put the home team on top 2-0.

The swing gave Alfaro his fourth long ball of the year, upping his RBI total to a team-leading 25.

Still 2-0 in the fourth, Greg Allen began the Worcester half of the inning with a walk. He stole second, and after a groundout pushed him to third, scored on a Nick Sogard single.

Allen is now 22-for-22 in swiped bags, leading all of professional baseball in steals without being caught. Sogard reached double digit RBI with the single (11) and has three RBI in the last two games.

WooSox starter Matt Dermody delivered a quality start for the third time in four outings, tossing six innings and allowing three runs (all unearned). An error, walk and single loaded the bases in the fifth for Lehigh Valley, and after a strikeout, Jhailyn Ortiz knocked a two-run single to make it 3-2 Worcester.

In the sixth, the IronPigs tied it on another unearned run. A one-out throwing error from Bobby Dalbec-one of four Worcester errors on the day-put a runner on second. The next batter, Machin, tied the game up with an RBI double down the right field line. Dermody bared down from there, getting a groundout and flyout to close his outing.

Taylor Broadway and Kaleb Ort tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, sending a 3-3 game to extra innings before Lehigh Valley's offensive onslaught in the tenth.

The WooSox continue the homestand on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. On the mound, Red Sox top 30 prospect Shane Drohan (NR) makes his Triple-A debut. Television coverage is live on NESN, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

