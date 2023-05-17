SWB Game Notes - May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-22) vs Charlotte Knights (19-21)

Game 41 | Away Game 10 | Truist Field | Charlotte, NC | Wednesday, May 16, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Randy Vasquez (0-5, 5.50)vs RHP Luke Farrell (0-2, 12.00)

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with fourteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made eleven starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Last night, Rodolfo Duran played his first ever professional contest in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

ALL OFFENSE ALL THE TIME- For the second time this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated five runs in a single inning. In the fifth inning, they plated five runs on four hits amidst a fifty-minute rain delay.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- With one miscue last night, the RailRiders totaled 44 errors on the season as a team. This puts them tied for first in the Triple-A in this category. Andres Chaparro has ten, eight at third base and two at first. The team has one game with five miscues committed. SWB has had 12 error-free games.

DOUBLE THE FUN- Last night, SWB recorded three double plays it one contest. It was the second time this season they did this. Oswald Peraza made an excellent behind the back throw to start the first one. Second baseman Jesus Bastidas and Andres Chaparro were involved in all three.

PERAZA REHAB -Oswald Peraza joined the RailRiders for a rehab assignment on Sunday to end the series against Omaha. Peraza was recalled by New York and played in 12 big league games. He recorded six hits before being placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right ankle sprain on May 9. Peraza is set to continue his rehab assignment as the team travels to Charlotte.

HOMER HEAVEN- Last night, the RailRiders hit a season-high six home runs in a game. Estevan Florial and Rodolfo Duran each had a pair. Jamie Westbrook and Jesus Bastidas went back-to-back in the second. The team is now tied for third for homers hit in all of Triple-A. Albuquerque leads with 69 hit this summer.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

