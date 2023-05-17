Stripers Outlast Memphis 5-4 in 10 Innings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - RBI singles by Hoy Park and Joshua Fuentes in the top of the 10th inning gave the Gwinnett Stripers (16-23) a 5-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds (24-16) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. The win was the Stripers' first in extra innings (now 1-3) and first over Memphis (now 1-6) this season.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Forrest Wall drew a leadoff walk, stole second base, and scored on Chadwick Tromp's double off the wall in left field. In the fourth, Park lifted a solo home run (2) to left-center field to make it 2-0. After a lengthy rain delay, Wall's inside-out RBI double to left raised Gwinnett's lead to 3-1 in the sixth. In the seventh, Moises Gomez tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run homer (6) off Grant Holmes. The game stayed tied until the 10th, when Park and Fuentes each delivered RBI singles off Kodi Whitley (L, 1-2). Memphis scored once in the bottom of the 10th, but Yacksel Rios (S, 6) stranded the tying run at second base.

Key Contributors: Park finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and two RBIs. Fuentes went 1-for-5 with the game-winning RBI. Kyle Wilcox (W, 1-0) struck out two over 2.0 hitless innings to earn his first Triple-A victory. For Memphis, Gomez went 1-for-5 with the homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: The game was halted by rain in the top of the sixth and resumed following a 1:11 delay. The Stripers are now 5-3 in series openers this season, including 3-1 in openers on the road. Yolmer Sanchez drew a walk in the fifth, extending his on-base streak to 15 games.

