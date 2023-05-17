IronPigs Offense Explodes in Extra Innings to Down WooSox

Worcester, Massachusetts - After falling behind 3-0, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-20) rallied back to force extra innings and ultimately blowout the Worcester Red Sox (20-21), 10-3, in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.

Jorge Alfaro walloped a two-run homer in the first to start the scoring for Worcester, his fourth round tripper of the season.

Nick Sogard poked an RBI single in the fourth after Greg Allen started the inning with a walk and stolen base, putting the WooSox up 3-0.

The IronPigs tied the game up in quick order as Jhailyn Ortiz came through with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth and Vimael Machin then tied the game in the fifth with an RBI double.

The IronPigs and WooSox bullpens both held firm and the game went in to the 10th tied at 3-3.

Jake Cave broke the tie with a double scoring the placed runner to begin the 10th. Jim Haley followed with a single to score Cave. After Scott Kingery singled, Machin doubled home Haley. After a groundout, Vito Friscia worked a walk to load the bases. Weston Wilson continued the onslaught with a two-run single and Simon Muzziotti brought in another run with a groundout. Jordan Qsar, who had pinch run as the placed runner to start the inning, capped the inning with an RBI single, making it 10-3 IronPigs.

Yunior Marte (1-1) collected the win for the IronPigs with a scoreless ninth. He allowed just a hit, striking out two.

Chase Shugart (1-1) suffered the loss for the WooSox, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits.

The IronPigs and WooSox square off in game three of their series on Thursday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m.

