USA Baseball to Face Chinese Taipei at Durham Bulls Athletic Park July 1 & July 3

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls and USA Baseball have announced Durham Bulls Athletic Park will host the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team as they face off against Chinese Taipei in two matchups on Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3 as part of the 20th USA vs Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series.

"Our long-standing partnership with USA Baseball has been incredible, and we're very excited the DBAP will once again host some of the country's most talented players," said Tyler Parsons, Durham Bulls General Manager. "We lookforward to seeing the future stars join the 32 MLB All-Stars who participated in past games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park."

"One of the highlights for our Collegiate National Team every summer is playing in the Durham Bulls Athletic Park," said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball General Manager of Professional & Collegiate National Teams. "Over the years, the DBAP has genuinely felt like a home park for the staff and players, and in 5, 10, or even 15 years, our alumni will fondly remember and talk about their time playing in Durham."

Team USA leads the overall friendship series with Chinese Taipei 15-0-4, including an 80-13-2 mark in overall contests. USA Baseball and Chinese Taipei last faced off in Durham in 2014, with the host country winning 2-0. The two teams met in Durham for the first time at the historic Durham Athletic Park in the summer of 1988 as part of a seven-game series in preparation for the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games.

2023 marks the 18th year Durham Bulls Athletic Park has hosted USA Baseball. Last year, USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team played leading up to competing at the Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament in Haarlem, Netherlands, while Team USA faced USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team in 2021 prior to competing in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Players who have competed with USA Baseball at the DBAP include former MLB MVPs Dustin Pedroia and Justin Verlander, as well as 32 MLB All-Stars, and nine past World Series champions.

Both games are scheduled to start at 6:35pm, with a post-game fireworks show following the game on July 3. Tickets for both contests will be available starting Friday, May 19.

The Bulls continue their six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, this evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

