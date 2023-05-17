Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Series Opener Against Stripers

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds began a 12-game homestand with a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

After a one-hour, 11-minute rain delay in the top of the sixth, the Redbirds fought back to tie the game with a left fielder Moises Gomez two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh. Gomez now has six home runs this season, five of which have come since May 6th.

Catcher Ivan Herrera and right fielder Jordan Walker each put together a two-hit game. Herrera finished the day 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, a double and a hit-by-pitch. Walker posted his second multi-hit day in as many games, going 2-for-4 with a double and a hit-by-pitch.

On the mound, Tommy Parsons tossed 5.0 innings, allowed two runs on four hits, walked five and struck out four. The five walks tie a career high for Parsons, last doing so on May 9, 2021, against Durham. In total, The Redbirds used five pitchers in Tuesday night's loss.

The Redbirds (24-16) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, May 17 to continue a 12-game homestand at 12:05p.m. CDT.

