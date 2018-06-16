Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (35-30) at Columbus Clippers (33-32)

June 16, 2018 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians left a season-high 16 runners on base in a tough 5-4 loss to the Clippers last night in Columbus.

Location: Huntington Park

First Pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Game #66 / Road #33: Indianapolis Indians (35-30) @ Columbus Clippers (33-32)

Probables: RHP Alex McRae (2-6, 4.99) vs. RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (1-0, 6.75)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Indianapolis out-hit Columbus 13-11 but dropped the series opener at Huntington Park last night, 5-4. The Indians left a season-high 16 runners on base, squandering a plethora of opportunities to tie or regain the lead. Indy struck first in the opening frame on a two-out RBI double by Jose Osuna, but the Clippers hung four runs in the home half against Tyler Eppler, the final three coming on a Brandon Barnes home run. The Tribe immediately responded in the second on Ryan Lavarnway's third dinger in his last seven games, bringing the score to 4-3. The Indians then drew even in the fourth but the Clippers took the lead again in the bottom half and held on for the victory. Eppler was charged with all five runs on nine hits over five innings in the loss, leaving his career road record with Indy at a meager 4-11.

LAVARNWAY'S BIG NIGHT: Ryan Lavarnway homered, singled and had three of Indy's seven walks last night, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances to raise his OBP to .423 for the season. It marked the fifth time in his career where he reached safely that many times in a single game, doing so three times with Triple-A Pawtucket in 2011 and most recently with the PawSox on June 20, 2012 at Syracuse. The 30-year-old owns a tremendous .941 OPS through 25 games with the Tribe and has hit safely in a season-high seven straight contests with the promotion of Jacob Stallings to the major leagues. He is batting .478 (11-for-23) with all three of his home runs this season, one double, six RBI and four runs scored during his streak. He has also reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games.

WADDELL IN RELIEF: Brandon Waddell made his Triple-A relieving debut last night, throwing a scoreless sixth inning while allowing just one hit. It was his second relief appearance of 2018, also doing so with Double-A Altoona on May 19 vs. Portland in relief of Nick Kingham. He threw three innings that time out of the bullpen, allowing three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He has made just five career relief appearances after pitching as a starter at the University of Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to consecutive College World Series berths in 2014 and '15, winning the second time around. He made the all-tournament team in both CWS appearances.

MORE HITS NOT ENOUGH: The Indians dropped to 31-5 when out-hitting their opponent this season with last night's loss. The rarity hadn't occurred since May 25 at Charlotte when the Tribe dropped a 2-1 affair despite out-hitting the Knights, 6-5.

HOW 'BOUT 11: Christopher Bostick is riding a season-high 11-game hitting streak entering play tonight. He went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in last night's loss. During the streak, Bostick has collected exactly one hit in eight of the 11 contests. The Tribe outfielder is batting .356 (16-for-45) with two home runs, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored during the stretch. He has hit safely in 47 of his 56 starts this season and is currently tied for the league lead in batting with a .320 average (71-for-222) and team-high 19 doubles, joined by Jordan Luplow in that category.

GAUDY NUMBERS: The Indians are 5-5 against the Clippers this season, winning four of six at The Vic and dropping three of four at Huntington Park. The Tribe offense has mashed against Clippers pitching, batting .337 (122-for-362) with 38 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 62 runs scored (6.2 runs per game). The Indians are averaging 4.7 extra-base hits per game against Columbus.

ALL ABOARD: The Indians' .337 average as a team against Columbus is their best against any single IL opponent so far this season. Four current Tribesmen are above that .337 mark against the Clippers: Ryan Lavarnway is batting .615 (8-for-13) with one homer, three doubles and three RBI, Max Moroff is at .538 (7-for-13) with two doubles, one triple and three RBI, Kevin Newman has 20 hits in 47 at-bats (.426) with six doubles, one homer and six RBI and Jose Osuna owns a .409 average (9-for-22) with four doubles, one dinger and seven RBI.

AMONG THE BEST: Indy's offense is in the top three of nine categories in the International League. They rank first in average (.275), hits (597), doubles (164), OBP (.338), and slugging (.425), second in stolen bases (52), total bases (921) and sacrifice bunts (19) and third in runs scored (291).

