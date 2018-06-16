LHV Game Notes 6-16

June 16, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





The first-place IronPigs (38-29) play Game 3 of a four-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox (32-33) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 2-1 loss last night, the Pigs snapped their four-game, home winning streak over the Paw Sox and fell to 3-3 on this eight-game homestand. Still, the Pigs have won nine of their last 13 contests and hold a 2.5-game lead in the North Division. After starting the season 8-10, Lehigh Valley is 30-19 since April 27... The Red Sox -- Boston's top affiliate -- have now won five of their last six contests, which included a four-game winning streak prior to this series. The Paw Sox have posted a 13-6 record since May 27 -- a span started by winning the final two games of a five-game, home series against the Pigs.

RHP Drew Anderson (2-2, 5.00) will start for LHV against RHP William Cuevas (4-3, 3.13).

Tonight features postgame fireworks. First-Pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.