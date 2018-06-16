LHV Game Notes 6-16
June 16, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
The first-place IronPigs (38-29) play Game 3 of a four-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox (32-33) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 2-1 loss last night, the Pigs snapped their four-game, home winning streak over the Paw Sox and fell to 3-3 on this eight-game homestand. Still, the Pigs have won nine of their last 13 contests and hold a 2.5-game lead in the North Division. After starting the season 8-10, Lehigh Valley is 30-19 since April 27... The Red Sox -- Boston's top affiliate -- have now won five of their last six contests, which included a four-game winning streak prior to this series. The Paw Sox have posted a 13-6 record since May 27 -- a span started by winning the final two games of a five-game, home series against the Pigs.
RHP Drew Anderson (2-2, 5.00) will start for LHV against RHP William Cuevas (4-3, 3.13).
Tonight features postgame fireworks. First-Pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
