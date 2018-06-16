Celebrate Father's Day at Coca-Cola Park

Head out to Coca-Cola Park on Sunday for a Father's Day treat while the Pigs finish the homestand against Pawtucket. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. There will be giveaways, the Special Father's Day Community Clubhouse Sale and, of course, our Sunday afternoon Kids Run the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Children's Hospital.

Plaza gates are set to open at 12:15 p.m. where 2,000 men 18 and older will receive a tube 6-pack cooler bag.

IronPigs charities will be hosting the Special Father's Day Community Clubhouse Sale. This sale will include game-worn Sunday jerseys from the 2017 season. A silent auction will be held for jerseys from the following Phillies: Nick Williams, Mark Leiter Jr., Dylan Cozens, and Edubray Ramos. All bidding for these items will take place in-person at the Community Clubhouse table, not online. There will also be a raffle featuring an MiLB Louisville Slugger Father's Day bat.

In addition, the IronPigs are raffling off special game-used Father's Day bases. Guests can enter this raffle in person at the Community Clubhouse table as well.

We are finishing the day with our Kids Run the Bases where your little ones will have the chance to run around the diamond post game.

The Pigs hit the road next week but return home Monday, June 25, for a four-game Iron Rail Rivalry series as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders visit Coca-Cola Park. Here is a list of upcoming promotions for our next homestand (click on an individual game date for tickets:

6/25 (7:05 p.m.): TD Bank Dog Days | $1 Berks hot dogs | Little League Night presented by Giant

6/26 (7:05 p.m.): Soccer Night | Bacon scarf giveaway for 1,500 kids 17 and under | Lucky Ticket Tuesday presented by Pennsylvania Lottery

6/27 (7:05 p.m.): Backpack giveaway available for 1,500 kids 17 and under presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network | Ladies Night presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery and Bear Creek Resort

6/28 (7:05 p.m.): #LVWantsLeBron Night | LeBron James masks for 1,500 fans 18 and older and headbands for 1,500 kids 17 and under presented by Yuengling | Free fountain Sprite for anyone who comes to the park wearing a LeBron James jersey | Extended pre-game happy hour featuring $1 Berks hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts

Single-game tickets for all home IronPigs contests are available at IronPigsBaseball.com, or by calling (610) 847-PIGS (7447).

