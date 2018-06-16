SWB RailRiders Game Notes

June 16, 2018 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (32-34) @ SYRACUSE CHIEFS (28-37)

RHP David Hale (3-2, 4.96) vs. LHP Logan Darnell (3-3, 5.54)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

| Game No. 67 | Saturday June 16, 2018 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY |

| First Pitch 7:05 p.m. | Pregame Show 6:35 p.m. |

LAST TIME OUT: Thursday night's series-opener between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Chiefs moved into the 10th inning tied 3-3, when the RailRiders offense- dormant since the 3rd inning- exploded for six runs as part of a 9-5 win.

The inning began with Abiatal Avelino standing at second base as the pace-of-play runner. Bruce Caldwell notched a single to left field and set up Kyle Higashioka's run-scoring double to make it 4-3. Runners were at second and third when Mark Payton drilled a sacrifice fly to left-centerfield to plate Caldwell and push Higashioka to third base. It was 5-3 with one out when the lineup turned over for Clint Frazier who walked, setting up Tyler Wade's RBI single. The next man up was Brandon Drury whose double plated a pair of runs to blow it open 7-3 en route to a 9-3 lead heading to the bottom of the 9th.

The scoring began for the RailRiders in the top of the first with two down, Drury hit a solo home run off Phillips Valdez. It was Drury's third of the season and his first since May 27 at PNC Field against the Chiefs.

After Syracuse tied the game on a sac fly in the bottom of the first, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained the lead in the second. Billy McKinney walked and was balked to second base. Avelino reached on a fielder's choice and McKinney was awarded third base on defensive interference. A Caldwell fielder's choice brought in McKinney for a 2-1 edge. Wade led off the third inning with a solo home run; his second this season and his 12th run batted in.

The Chiefs tallied their second run of the night in the bottom of the third on three singles. RailRiders starter Justus Sheffield pitched five and a third, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.

McBROOM WITH LITTLE McROOM TO IMPROVE: It has been quite the week for RailRiders INF/OF Ryan McBroom. He set the SWB season-high with 5H in Friday's 14-2 win. It was actually the third career game for McBroom with 5+ hits, both of which came in 2015 with the Lansing Lugnuts when he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays organization -- including a 6-for-6 night 7/12/15 @ Dayton. McBroom makes a push for this week's International League Player of the Week as the RailRiders play into the weekend having gone14-for-25 with 5 R, 2 HR and 10 RBI since play began Monday.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders set new season-highs in runs and hits Friday night against Syracuse. The 14 runs were their most in a game since a 15-8 win @ Charlotte July 28 last season. In that game, the team scored 15 times on 14 hits, including 4 HR. Meanwhile Friday, the team notched 20 hits including 5 HR which included a 2-HR game from OF Mark Payton. Since the 10th inning Thursday, SWB's offense has scored 20 runs on 25 hits (25-for-52, .481 AVG) in the last 10 innings.

CAN'T STOP, MUST STOP: The RailRiders were 6-5 against the Syracuse Chiefs in 2018 heading into Friday's game at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse is 4th in the International League in AVG (.256) and a large part of that is the .289 team AVG they've had against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the first 11G against them this season. Particularly over the last 5 head-to-head matchups leading into Friday night (5/25 - 5/28, 6/14) the Chiefs were batting a robust 64-for-199 (.321 AVG) while averaging 12.8 hits per game. The two key bats this season for Syracuse against SWB have been Irving Falu (16-for-37, .432 AVG -- 3 2B, HR, 11 RBI) and Jacob Wilson (19-for-36, .543 AVG -- 6 2B, 3B, 12 RBI)

GETTING CLOSER: Wednesday marked Game No. 64 of the season for SWB and it was the first time they had been as high as 4th place in the division since Game No. 39, May 18 @ Buffalo. Heading into that ballgame they were in 4th place and 2.5 games behind the division-leading Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They are currently 5.5 games out of first place and 4th in the division following Thursday's win over the Syracuse Chiefs.

