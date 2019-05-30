Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-20) vs. Charlotte Knights (28-22)

May 30, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians seek their sixth consecutive series win in the finale of a three-game set against Charlotte.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #50 / Home #26: Indianapolis Indians (29-20) vs. Charlotte Knights (28-22)

Probables: RHP Pedro Vasquez (0-1, 21.60) vs. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-2, 3.42)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: Three Indians pitchers combined on a four-hitter as Indy recorded its first shutout of the season last night against Charlotte, 2-0. Indy was the last team in the IL without a shutout win under its belt. The win leveled the series at one game apiece and clinched the season series for the Tribe, who have won six of the nine meetings thus far. Dario Agrazal went toe-to-toe with White Sox top prospect Dylan Cease; the two right-handers pitched scoreless baseball thru the first five frames before Indy plated the only runs of the game in the sixth. Following a Ke'Bryan Hayes walk and Corey Dickerson double, Jung Ho Kang smacked a go-ahead single up the middle to make it 1-0. Kevin Kramer later added a sacrifice fly to the game's final tally. Agrazal (W, 3-1) scattered four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work. Cease (L, 4-2) tossed 7.0 innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts. Montana DuRapau (2.0ip, 0h, 0r, 0bb, 4k) and Dovydas Neverauskas (S, 5) did not allow a single baserunner over the last three innings.

TONIGHT: Right-hander Pedro Vasquez (0-1, 21.60) looks to give the Indians their sixth straight series win in the rubber game of the series against Charlotte. The Knights will counter with Odrisamer Despaigne (3-2, 3.42), who exercised his contract opt-out two weeks ago from Cincinnati. He had spent the entire season in Louisville, going 3-2 with a 3.92 ERA in eight starts, two of which came against Indy at Victory Field. The Bats won both of those games. Despaigne, 32, signed a minor league deal with the White Sox on May 18 and was assigned to Charlotte. He has made two appearances (one start), throwing 6.0 hitless innings with two walks and four punchouts.

PLEASE, DON'T GO: Since 2015, Indy has ownedd Charlotte at Victory Field, winning 16 of the last 19 matchups in the Circle City. Since joining the IL in 1998, Indy is 68-40 (.630) at home against the Knights.

PEDRO'S TURN: Pedro Vasquez was slated to start Indy's game last Saturday in Columbus, but he instead entered in the second inning as rehabbing right-hander Keone Kela was used as an opener. Vasquez's Triple-A debut was a rough one; he allowed eight earned runs on six hits (one home run) in 3.1 innings pitched. He walked three and struck out three. Vasquez, 23, pitched well with Altoona, going 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA (16er/43.1ip) in nine games (eight starts).

DARIO'S MAY: Dario Agrazal's final start in the month of May was another dandy. The 24-year-old threw 6.0-plus innings in four of the five starts, going 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA (7er/30.2ip) and 26 strikeouts against just six walks. IL opponents hit just .198 against him in May.

BULLDOG BRENTZ: Tribe left-handed reliever Jake Brentz has dominated since his promotion from Altoona earlier this month. He is 4-for-4 in save chances and has a 2.38 ERA (3er/11.1ip). Brentz has racked up 14 punchouts against just one walk in Triple-A. In 23.0 innings combined between Altoona and Indy, Brentz has a sparkling 1.57 ERA (4er), 27 strikeouts, four walks and a .193 average against.

REYES ROLLING: Pablo Reyes is hitting .423 (11-for-26) with two homers, three doubles and seven RBI over his last six games. He is riding a season-high six-game hitting streak as a result.

JB'S WORLD: JB Shuck has reached base safely in 11 of the 12 games he's played in with Indy, recording a .387 average (12-for-31) with one homer, six doubles, two RBI, five walks and two stolen bases.

JUNG HO DELIVERY: Jung Ho Kang knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the sixth inning of last night's ballgame. Kang, 32, is batting .500 (3-for-6) with one homer, three RBI and two walks in his first two rehab appearances.

20 RIBBIES: Both Will Craig and Kevin Kramer have driven in 20 runs this month. This is the third time in Craig's career where he's totaled 20-plus RBI in a single month, with the other two coming last year in Altoona (22 in June, 29 in July). This is the second time in Kramer's career with 20 or more RBI in a month, trailing only June 2018 (23).

EIGHT DINGERS: Will Craig is tied for the league lead with 15 home runs, eight of which have come in the month on May. Craig is just the seventh Tribe player since 2005 to belt eight or more home runs in a single month. The previous six are listed below:

Michael Ryan (July 2007) - 10

Brad Eldred (July 2005) - 10

Danny Ortiz (July 2017) - 8

Max Moroff (May 2017) - 8

Willy Garcia (August 2015) - 8

Brandon Moss (July 2010) - 8

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.