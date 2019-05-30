Pigs held scoreless in finale at Pawtucket

(Pawtucket, RI) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-23) suffered their first shutout loss of the season on Thursday morning in Pawtucket as the Red Sox (21-30) won 4-0. PawSox starter Kyle Hart (1-0) in his triple-A debut pitched a complete game shutout.

The IronPigs were held to just five hits, four singles and one-extra base hit (double). Ranger Suarez (2-2) allowed two runs off four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Bryce Brentz hit a two-run single off Suarez in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave Pawtucket a 2-0 lead. Jantzen Witte hit a two-run home run off Seth McGarry in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the PawSox a 4-0 lead.

Josh Tols pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning for the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley continues their road trip on Friday evening as they will play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 6:35 p.m. in Moosic, Pa.

