Gwinnett Stripers Award Monthly Grant to Operation Homefront

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have announced the recipient of the club's May "Military Programs" themed grant. Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, received a $2,500 grant during "Salute to Armed Forces" on Friday, May 24 at Coolray Field.

Operation Homefront was selected in recognition of their annual Back-to-School Brigade® (BTSB), a nationwide collection of school supplies and backpacks that will be distributed to children of E1 through E6 military families as well as to all ranks of wounded, ill, or injured veterans this summer.

According to Operation Homefront, sending children back to school can often bring about financial hardships as families make purchases above and beyond their normal monthly expenses. The BTSB program helps relieve families of this cost and enables them to use their income for other household expenses. This year, Operation Homefront will provide its 375,000th backpack with school supplies to a military child, saving families over $40 million in back-to-school expenses since the program began.

The $2,500 grant from the Stripers will assist Operation Homefront in distributing over 250 backpacks filled with school supplies to military children at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga. The program will focus on active duty service members, reservists, and wounded warriors, and is especially helpful for families with multiple children as they prepare for the academic year.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Stripers for their contribution to our Back-to-School Brigade® program in Atlanta," said Elizabeth Scott, Area Manager of Operation Homefront. "This grant helps us achieve our mission to honor and serve America's military families by enhancing the morale and success of our military children, while easing the financial burden of back-to-school season."

