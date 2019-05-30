Hart Hurls Complete-Game Shutout in Triple-A Debut

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Thanks to a masterful, complete-game shutout from Kyle Hart, the Pawtucket Red Sox (21-30) took the rubber game of their series with the Iron Pigs (27-23) on Thursday by a final of 4-0.

Making his Triple-A debut, the 26-year-old Hart pitched a 9-inning complete game for the first time in his career. He gave up only 5 hits and struck out 8 without walking anybody.

It also marked the fourth-straight time Hart has pitched at least 7 innings.

He retired the first 7 Iron Pigs that came to bat against him, as well as 16 of the final 17 he faced.

The start also marked the first 9-inning, complete-game shutout for the PawSox since June 8, 2017, when Shawn Haviland did it against the Buffalo Bisons.

For the third consecutive game, the PawSox got on the board in the fourth inning. After a double by Sam Travis and a walk to Josh Ockimey, Bryce Brentz lined a two-run single to right to put Pawtucket in front 2-0. Brentz tallied 6 RBI's in the series against Lehigh Valley.

Travis's double extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

The PawSox got two more in the seventh thanks to a two-run shot from Jantzen Witte.

